Miami Open Results

Saturday At Tennis Center at Crandon Park Miami Purse: $3,343,785 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI (AP) _ Results Saturday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

Milos Raonic (12), Canada, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 6-1.

Lorenzo Sonego (24), Italy, def. Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Luke Saville, Australia, def. Kevin Krawietz and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2.

Storm Sanders, Australia, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Vania King, United States, and Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-2.