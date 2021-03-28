Alexa
Simona Halep withdraws from Miami Open with shoulder injury

By STEVEN WINE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/28 00:13
MIAMI (AP) — No. 3-seeded Simona Halep withdrew from the Miami Open before her third-round match Saturday because of a right shoulder injury.

“I wanted to come here to give my best and play many matches, but unfortunately I can’t,” Halep said in a statement.

Halep earned her 400th career win with a comeback victory over Caroline Garcia in the second round. She had been scheduled to next meet Anastasija Sevastova, who advanced to the fourth round.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

