Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Boys shot while riding a dirt bike in Philadelphia; 1 dies

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 00:01
Boys shot while riding a dirt bike in Philadelphia; 1 dies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One boy was killed and another wounded by gunfire as they rode a dirt bike on a street in Philadelphia, and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

The 11-year-old and 14-year-old were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Oxford Circle neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia.

The younger child was hit in the neck and was pronounced dead minutes later at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

His name wasn't immediately released.

The older child was shot in the arm and ankle and was in stable condition at Jeanes Campus at Temple University Hospital.

Police said no one was immediately arrested and no weapon was recovered.

Updated : 2021-03-28 01:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public