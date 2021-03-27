Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/27 22:06
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 29 19 9 1 0 39 87 62
Macon 23 17 3 2 1 37 65 45
Pensacola 26 11 11 2 2 26 70 69
Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70
Birmingham 26 6 15 5 0 17 56 95

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 2

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-03-28 00:00 GMT+08:00

