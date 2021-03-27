All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|33
|22
|7
|4
|48
|114
|95
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|22
|8
|4
|48
|102
|76
|Pittsburgh
|34
|21
|11
|2
|44
|109
|90
|Boston
|29
|16
|8
|5
|37
|80
|70
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|15
|13
|4
|34
|102
|85
|Philadelphia
|32
|15
|13
|4
|34
|100
|119
|New Jersey
|32
|12
|16
|4
|28
|78
|101
|Buffalo
|32
|6
|22
|4
|16
|66
|115
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|33
|24
|7
|2
|50
|120
|78
|Carolina
|32
|22
|7
|3
|47
|108
|81
|Florida
|33
|20
|9
|4
|44
|107
|94
|Chicago
|34
|16
|13
|5
|37
|101
|108
|Columbus
|34
|13
|13
|8
|34
|89
|110
|Nashville
|34
|16
|17
|1
|33
|86
|104
|Dallas
|30
|11
|11
|8
|30
|85
|80
|Detroit
|34
|10
|20
|4
|24
|72
|113
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|31
|22
|8
|1
|45
|101
|72
|Colorado
|32
|21
|8
|3
|45
|111
|72
|Minnesota
|32
|21
|10
|1
|43
|94
|78
|St. Louis
|34
|16
|13
|5
|37
|98
|110
|Arizona
|34
|15
|14
|5
|35
|88
|103
|Los Angeles
|32
|13
|13
|6
|32
|91
|90
|San Jose
|32
|13
|15
|4
|30
|91
|111
|Anaheim
|35
|10
|19
|6
|26
|78
|116
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|33
|21
|10
|2
|44
|110
|85
|Winnipeg
|34
|21
|11
|2
|44
|112
|94
|Edmonton
|34
|21
|13
|0
|42
|116
|97
|Montreal
|31
|14
|8
|9
|37
|100
|87
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|Calgary
|35
|15
|17
|3
|33
|91
|105
|Ottawa
|36
|12
|20
|4
|28
|94
|135
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Washington 4, New Jersey 0
Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1
Arizona 5, San Jose 2
Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2
Edmonton at Montreal, ppd
Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, ppd
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.