All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 33 22 7 4 48 114 95 N.Y. Islanders 34 22 8 4 48 102 76 Pittsburgh 34 21 11 2 44 109 90 Boston 29 16 8 5 37 80 70 N.Y. Rangers 32 15 13 4 34 102 85 Philadelphia 32 15 13 4 34 100 119 New Jersey 32 12 16 4 28 78 101 Buffalo 32 6 22 4 16 66 115

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 33 24 7 2 50 120 78 Carolina 32 22 7 3 47 108 81 Florida 33 20 9 4 44 107 94 Chicago 34 16 13 5 37 101 108 Columbus 34 13 13 8 34 89 110 Nashville 34 16 17 1 33 86 104 Dallas 30 11 11 8 30 85 80 Detroit 34 10 20 4 24 72 113

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 31 22 8 1 45 101 72 Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 111 72 Minnesota 32 21 10 1 43 94 78 St. Louis 34 16 13 5 37 98 110 Arizona 34 15 14 5 35 88 103 Los Angeles 32 13 13 6 32 91 90 San Jose 32 13 15 4 30 91 111 Anaheim 35 10 19 6 26 78 116

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 33 21 10 2 44 110 85 Winnipeg 34 21 11 2 44 112 94 Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97 Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 35 15 17 3 33 91 105 Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

Washington 4, New Jersey 0

Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, San Jose 2

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2

Edmonton at Montreal, ppd

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, ppd

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.