ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|39
|27
|10
|0
|2
|56
|144
|100
|Indy
|37
|24
|11
|2
|0
|50
|117
|103
|Orlando
|36
|20
|12
|3
|1
|44
|108
|106
|Greenville
|38
|16
|12
|8
|2
|42
|107
|118
|South Carolina
|36
|15
|13
|6
|2
|38
|101
|114
|Jacksonville
|34
|15
|14
|2
|3
|35
|83
|95
|Wheeling
|37
|10
|22
|5
|0
|25
|106
|132
|Fort Wayne
|18
|11
|4
|2
|1
|25
|59
|42
|Allen
|36
|22
|12
|2
|0
|46
|121
|101
|Wichita
|40
|23
|12
|4
|1
|51
|119
|108
|Kansas City
|37
|16
|13
|6
|2
|40
|100
|107
|Utah
|38
|16
|13
|4
|5
|41
|112
|130
|Tulsa
|39
|19
|17
|2
|1
|41
|88
|98
|Rapid City
|41
|19
|19
|2
|1
|41
|122
|133
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Jacksonville 3, Greenville 1
Orlando 6, South Carolina 3
Florida 5, Wheeling 2
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 0
Allen 5, Rapid City 2
Kansas City 6, Wichita 4
Tulsa 3, Utah 1
Wheeling at Florida, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled