|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|30
|22
|5
|3
|64
|21
|71
|Man United
|29
|16
|9
|4
|56
|32
|57
|Leicester
|29
|17
|5
|7
|53
|32
|56
|Chelsea
|29
|14
|9
|6
|44
|25
|51
|West Ham
|29
|14
|7
|8
|45
|35
|49
|Tottenham
|29
|14
|6
|9
|49
|30
|48
|Liverpool
|29
|13
|7
|9
|48
|36
|46
|Everton
|28
|14
|4
|10
|40
|37
|46
|Arsenal
|29
|12
|6
|11
|40
|32
|42
|Aston Villa
|28
|12
|5
|11
|39
|30
|41
|Leeds
|29
|12
|3
|14
|45
|47
|39
|Crystal Palace
|29
|10
|7
|12
|31
|47
|37
|Wolverhampton
|29
|9
|8
|12
|28
|38
|35
|Southampton
|29
|9
|6
|14
|36
|51
|33
|Burnley
|29
|8
|9
|12
|22
|37
|33
|Brighton
|29
|7
|11
|11
|32
|36
|32
|Newcastle
|29
|7
|7
|15
|28
|48
|28
|Fulham
|30
|5
|11
|14
|23
|38
|26
|West Brom
|29
|3
|9
|17
|20
|57
|18
|Sheffield United
|29
|4
|2
|23
|16
|50
|14
___
Fulham 1, Leeds 2
Tottenham vs. Southampton, 1600 GMT ppd
Brighton 3, Newcastle 0
West Ham 3, Arsenal 3
Aston Villa 0, Tottenham 2
Chelsea vs. West Brom, 1130 GMT
Leeds vs. Sheffield United, 1400 GMT
Leicester vs. Man City, 1630 GMT
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 1900 GMT
Southampton vs. Burnley, 1100 GMT
Newcastle vs. Tottenham, 1305 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Fulham, 1530 GMT
Man United vs. Brighton, 1830 GMT
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 1700 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 1915 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|38
|25
|8
|5
|56
|27
|83
|Watford
|38
|22
|9
|7
|55
|26
|75
|Swansea
|37
|20
|9
|8
|45
|29
|69
|Brentford
|37
|19
|11
|7
|65
|39
|68
|Barnsley
|38
|19
|7
|12
|49
|42
|64
|Reading
|38
|18
|8
|12
|52
|41
|62
|Bournemouth
|37
|16
|11
|10
|55
|37
|59
|Cardiff
|38
|16
|10
|12
|55
|37
|58
|Middlesbrough
|38
|16
|8
|14
|46
|39
|56
|Millwall
|38
|12
|16
|10
|38
|36
|52
|Stoke
|38
|13
|13
|12
|42
|42
|52
|QPR
|37
|13
|11
|13
|39
|43
|50
|Luton Town
|37
|14
|8
|15
|31
|41
|50
|Bristol City
|38
|15
|4
|19
|39
|50
|49
|Blackburn
|38
|12
|10
|16
|50
|42
|46
|Preston
|38
|13
|5
|20
|39
|49
|44
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|10
|12
|16
|30
|38
|42
|Huddersfield
|37
|11
|9
|17
|41
|52
|42
|Derby
|38
|10
|10
|18
|27
|42
|40
|Coventry
|37
|9
|12
|16
|32
|48
|39
|Birmingham
|38
|9
|11
|18
|28
|50
|38
|Rotherham
|34
|10
|5
|19
|38
|47
|35
|Sheffield Wednesday
|37
|10
|8
|19
|28
|47
|32
|Wycombe
|38
|6
|9
|23
|25
|61
|27
___
Brentford 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Barnsley 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Bristol City 0, Rotherham 2
Coventry 0, Wycombe 0
Millwall 1, Middlesbrough 0
Norwich 1, Blackburn 1
Preston 0, Luton Town 1
Reading 1, QPR 1
Stoke 1, Derby 0
Watford 3, Birmingham 0
Swansea 0, Cardiff 1
Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough, 1400 GMT
Bristol City vs. Stoke, 1400 GMT
Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest, 1400 GMT
Derby vs. Luton Town, 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. Rotherham, 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Norwich, 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Coventry, 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Blackburn, 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Reading, 1630 GMT
Birmingham vs. Swansea, 1900 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Brentford, 1130 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Watford, 1130 GMT
Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. Bristol City, 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Barnsley, 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. QPR, 1400 GMT
Reading vs. Derby, 1400 GMT
Rotherham vs. Wycombe, 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Millwall, 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Preston, 1400 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cardiff, 1630 GMT
Brentford vs. Birmingham, 1800 GMT
Norwich vs. Huddersfield, 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Hull
|37
|21
|6
|10
|62
|30
|69
|Peterborough
|36
|20
|6
|10
|58
|37
|66
|Sunderland
|35
|17
|13
|5
|54
|27
|64
|Lincoln
|37
|18
|8
|11
|55
|40
|62
|Doncaster
|34
|17
|6
|11
|53
|44
|57
|Blackpool
|34
|16
|8
|10
|42
|30
|56
|Oxford United
|37
|16
|8
|13
|51
|43
|56
|Charlton
|37
|15
|11
|11
|54
|50
|56
|Portsmouth
|35
|16
|7
|12
|51
|38
|55
|Gillingham
|37
|16
|6
|15
|53
|49
|54
|Ipswich
|35
|16
|6
|13
|39
|37
|54
|Accrington Stanley
|35
|15
|8
|12
|49
|44
|53
|Milton Keynes Dons
|37
|14
|9
|14
|54
|52
|51
|Crewe
|36
|14
|9
|13
|44
|46
|51
|Fleetwood Town
|37
|13
|11
|13
|41
|32
|50
|Plymouth
|37
|13
|9
|15
|47
|58
|48
|Shrewsbury
|34
|11
|13
|10
|39
|39
|46
|Burton Albion
|36
|11
|8
|17
|46
|61
|41
|Swindon
|37
|11
|4
|22
|44
|65
|37
|Northampton
|37
|9
|9
|19
|32
|53
|36
|Bristol Rovers
|37
|9
|7
|21
|36
|59
|34
|Wigan
|36
|9
|7
|20
|39
|64
|34
|AFC Wimbledon
|35
|7
|12
|16
|35
|59
|33
|Rochdale
|36
|7
|11
|18
|46
|67
|32
___
Portsmouth 2, Ipswich 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Charlton 2
Accrington Stanley 3, Wigan 1
Burton Albion 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Fleetwood Town 0, Swindon 2
Gillingham 2, Doncaster 2
Northampton 0, Crewe 1
Oxford United 0, Blackpool 2
Plymouth 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Rochdale 3, Peterborough 3
Shrewsbury 1, Hull 1
Sunderland 1, Lincoln 1
Northampton 1, Oxford United 0
Burton Albion 1, Shrewsbury 2
Bristol Rovers 0, Swindon 1
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 1900 GMT ppd
Blackpool 3, Peterborough 1
Oxford United 2, Lincoln 1
AFC Wimbledon vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Sunderland, 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 1500 GMT ppd
Charlton vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT ppd
Hull vs. Gillingham, 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley, 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT ppd
Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Ipswich, 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Wigan, 1630 GMT
Doncaster vs. Charlton, 1130 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Hull, 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough, 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Bristol Rovers, 1400 GMT
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Shrewsbury, 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Rochdale, 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Blackpool, 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town, 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Gillingham, 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Doncaster, 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Swindon, 1400 GMT
Hull vs. Northampton, 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Sunderland, 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Ipswich, 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth, 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. Portsmouth, 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 1800 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cheltenham
|36
|19
|8
|9
|48
|33
|65
|Cambridge United
|37
|19
|7
|11
|55
|34
|64
|Bolton
|37
|18
|9
|10
|48
|43
|63
|Forest Green
|37
|17
|11
|9
|49
|38
|62
|Tranmere
|36
|18
|8
|10
|50
|41
|62
|Morecambe
|36
|17
|8
|11
|51
|49
|59
|Newport County
|36
|16
|9
|11
|46
|37
|57
|Exeter
|35
|14
|11
|10
|59
|42
|53
|Salford
|35
|13
|12
|10
|41
|29
|51
|Crawley Town
|35
|14
|9
|12
|47
|44
|51
|Leyton Orient
|36
|14
|8
|14
|40
|39
|50
|Carlisle
|34
|14
|6
|14
|46
|42
|48
|Harrogate Town
|36
|14
|6
|16
|40
|41
|48
|Bradford
|35
|13
|9
|13
|38
|40
|48
|Stevenage
|37
|10
|16
|11
|31
|32
|46
|Scunthorpe
|36
|13
|6
|17
|38
|45
|45
|Oldham
|37
|12
|9
|16
|54
|62
|45
|Mansfield Town
|37
|9
|16
|12
|44
|48
|43
|Port Vale
|37
|11
|8
|18
|46
|51
|41
|Walsall
|36
|8
|16
|12
|38
|45
|40
|Colchester
|37
|8
|15
|14
|35
|51
|39
|Barrow
|35
|10
|8
|17
|41
|44
|38
|Southend
|37
|7
|11
|19
|22
|50
|32
|Grimsby Town
|36
|7
|10
|19
|27
|54
|31
___
Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 1
Stevenage 3, Carlisle 1
Barrow 3, Crawley Town 2
Bolton 2, Walsall 1
Bradford 0, Oldham 0
Cambridge United 1, Forest Green 0
Cheltenham 2, Salford 0
Colchester 0, Port Vale 1
Harrogate Town 0, Morecambe 1
Mansfield Town 2, Grimsby Town 2
Scunthorpe 1, Southend 1
Tranmere 2, Exeter 1
Mansfield Town 0, Forest Green 0
Carlisle 0, Leyton Orient 1
Oldham 2, Exeter 1
Barrow 0, Grimsby Town 1
Colchester 2, Tranmere 2
Southend 0, Walsall 0
Scunthorpe 2, Bradford 0
Forest Green 0, Bolton 1
Exeter vs. Salford, 1300 GMT
Carlisle vs. Cambridge United, 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Bradford, 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Port Vale, 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Walsall, 1500 GMT
Harrogate Town vs. Southend, 1500 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Oldham, 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Scunthorpe, 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Barrow, 1500 GMT
Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town, 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Crawley Town, 1800 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Crawley Town, 1200 GMT