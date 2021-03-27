Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/27 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 15 11 3 1 0 23 52 30
Hartford 11 4 6 1 0 9 31 39
Bridgeport 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 35
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 19 13 4 1 1 28 60 46
Manitoba 18 8 8 2 0 18 50 50
Toronto 16 8 7 0 1 17 50 49
Stockton 15 7 7 1 0 15 46 47
Belleville 14 5 9 0 0 10 28 42
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31
Grand Rapids 13 8 3 2 0 18 43 32
Texas 15 8 5 2 0 18 54 50
Rockford 16 6 9 1 0 13 45 59
Cleveland 10 5 4 1 0 11 32 31
Iowa 15 4 9 2 0 10 38 65
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 16 10 4 2 0 22 53 41
Lehigh Valley 14 9 3 2 0 20 45 43
Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38
Rochester 11 6 3 1 1 14 38 36
WB/Scranton 15 5 6 3 1 14 44 53
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Binghamton 13 3 6 3 1 10 35 50
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 17 14 3 0 0 28 61 36
San Diego 22 12 10 0 0 24 64 68
Bakersfield 19 11 7 0 1 23 66 52
San Jose 17 6 6 4 1 17 47 57
Colorado 16 7 7 2 0 16 47 52
Ontario 21 7 12 2 0 16 67 81
Tucson 17 7 9 1 0 15 47 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 2, Stockton 1

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 1

Laval 1, Manitoba 0

Lehigh Valley 3, Binghamton 2

Syracuse 4, Rochester 3

Grand Rapids 5, Iowa 2

Ontario 3, Tucson 2

Henderson 6, Colorado 4

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Belleville, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 4 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, ppd

Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Stockton at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

