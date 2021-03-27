Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/03/27 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 27, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;12;77%;71%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very hot;39;24;Cooler;31;23;WNW;17;49%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;14;1;Plenty of sun;16;3;NNW;4;38%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;19;12;Breezy in the p.m.;19;13;ENE;16;59%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;8;6;A passing shower;11;8;SW;33;75%;60%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;1;-10;Chilly with some sun;0;-3;ESE;4;58%;79%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A shower or two;19;7;A morning shower;11;5;NNW;23;67%;62%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;2;-4;Morning flurries;0;-12;NNW;12;95%;93%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;Low clouds breaking;24;17;SSW;12;73%;44%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;16;8;Mostly cloudy;18;9;W;8;53%;5%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;20;18;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;NNE;18;56%;78%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;19;9;Hazy sun and breezy;21;10;WNW;23;26%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;SE;8;80%;75%;8

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;34;20;Partly sunny;34;21;ESE;9;37%;1%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun;34;28;Sun and clouds;35;28;S;16;62%;8%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;16;8;Mostly sunny;16;9;N;10;71%;0%;5

Beijing, China;Hazy sun and warm;20;10;Breezy, blowing dust;18;9;NW;28;17%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy;19;8;Mostly cloudy;15;5;NW;12;52%;20%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with showers;10;3;Mostly cloudy;12;7;SW;19;53%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;18;11;A thunderstorm;20;11;SE;9;69%;79%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and clouds, nice;29;17;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;E;9;44%;2%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;An afternoon shower;18;4;Periods of sun;13;4;W;15;45%;33%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sunshine;10;7;Milder;14;7;SW;21;48%;26%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;16;2;An afternoon shower;18;3;ENE;15;62%;60%;5

Budapest, Hungary;An afternoon shower;20;5;Partly sunny;13;-1;W;14;42%;28%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;22;15;Showers around;22;18;SSE;10;75%;71%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;28;19;Variable cloudiness;29;19;NNE;9;42%;52%;7

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy, p.m. rain;19;14;Mostly sunny;19;12;WSW;17;61%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;20;13;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;NNE;18;33%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;13;Partly sunny;23;14;SSE;11;52%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;26;19;A stray thunderstorm;26;19;ESE;7;70%;57%;12

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;34;25;Variable cloudiness;35;26;SSE;11;60%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;14;5;Turning sunny, windy;9;3;W;34;49%;5%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;32;24;A t-storm or two;30;25;SE;7;78%;70%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers;8;3;A touch of rain;8;6;SW;22;72%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;24;18;Breezy with sunshine;24;18;N;31;77%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Areas of low clouds;26;13;Mostly sunny;22;8;ENE;17;37%;6%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;34;23;A t-storm around;32;24;SSE;11;75%;74%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;33;19;Hazy sun and hot;36;21;ESE;7;46%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;10;1;Sunny and warmer;19;6;SSW;11;29%;4%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;35;22;Hazy sun, very hot;39;24;SSW;11;26%;1%;10

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;23;Rain and a t-storm;32;24;S;7;79%;77%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty p.m. showers;10;9;A little rain;14;11;SW;32;79%;81%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;14;10;Periods of rain;15;6;WSW;12;75%;90%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;19;16;Breezy;18;16;E;36;72%;27%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;23;A t-storm around;26;23;SE;13;89%;51%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A thunderstorm;26;17;Sun and some clouds;25;15;ESE;11;47%;12%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;22;Mostly sunny;31;21;ENE;13;56%;5%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;8;2;Mostly cloudy;5;1;SSW;17;87%;38%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;36;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;SE;17;56%;13%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;27;21;Partly sunny;28;22;SSW;10;76%;43%;10

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;28;21;Some sun, a shower;27;21;ENE;21;60%;74%;7

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;38;22;Hazy sun;35;23;ESE;7;26%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;29;17;Hazy sunshine;29;18;ENE;12;50%;39%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Hazy sunshine;10;2;Hazy sunshine;13;5;SSW;11;68%;45%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;E;8;79%;72%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;N;19;53%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;25;13;A t-storm around;22;12;NNE;10;63%;55%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mild with some sun;22;7;Some sun, pleasant;22;7;NNE;9;42%;44%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;WSW;19;53%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;25;12;Partly sunny;27;13;SW;10;40%;27%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and breezy;35;21;Hazy sun and breezy;33;21;NNW;31;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;13;3;Mild with rain;14;4;NNW;12;63%;85%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy;30;24;Increasingly windy;31;24;NNE;25;56%;27%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Episodes of sunshine;32;23;A stray thunderstorm;33;23;S;8;69%;75%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;Hazy and very warm;36;27;S;12;40%;2%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Overcast, a t-storm;33;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;E;6;79%;84%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief a.m. showers;12;3;Spotty showers;13;4;ENE;11;68%;72%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SW;9;76%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;24;20;More clouds than sun;24;19;SSE;13;73%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny, warm;25;14;E;13;50%;19%;6

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;11;8;Breezy;12;8;SW;26;73%;19%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;27;15;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;N;9;26%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;High clouds;31;25;Partly sunny;32;25;S;10;70%;24%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clearing;20;6;Partly sunny, warm;22;9;ESE;8;43%;8%;6

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;29;26;Spotty showers;29;26;S;10;81%;99%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SSE;9;83%;81%;6

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, less humid;34;25;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;ENE;11;54%;9%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Showers around;21;11;Partly sunny;19;12;SSW;11;64%;21%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sun;28;12;Mostly sunny, nice;29;10;NNE;11;26%;27%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, humid;28;25;Humid;28;23;SE;18;61%;27%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, mild;14;3;A little rain;7;1;NW;9;79%;72%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;33;27;Mostly sunny;33;27;E;20;63%;56%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;18;Showers, mainly late;21;18;SE;14;72%;94%;6

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;9;4;Windy with rain;10;-1;WSW;29;73%;90%;1

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;6;-4;Mostly sunny;5;-4;ESE;5;73%;14%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny and hot;41;28;Hazy and very warm;36;27;W;10;34%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;29;15;Mainly cloudy;29;16;NNE;13;45%;39%;6

New York, United States;Sunny and cooler;18;10;Rain, some heavy;18;6;WSW;27;75%;91%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;16;3;Mostly sunny;18;6;W;10;40%;2%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Some afternoon snow;2;-3;SSW;15;90%;88%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;19;12;Periods of rain;16;13;SSW;10;85%;93%;2

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;5;-1;Rain and drizzle;8;4;SSW;13;67%;69%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;10;2;Windy with rain;11;-4;WNW;31;82%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Showers around;29;25;E;14;80%;89%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower;33;24;A passing shower;33;24;NW;15;59%;80%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and some clouds;30;24;Afternoon showers;29;24;ENE;14;81%;85%;11

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;13;4;Warmer with some sun;17;3;SSW;13;55%;3%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;S;13;44%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;35;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;S;11;51%;17%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;13;75%;57%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;21;Partly sunny;34;22;SSW;11;44%;12%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;11;2;Mainly cloudy;11;5;SW;13;50%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Morning rain;14;9;Partly sunny;16;4;WSW;10;71%;20%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;11;Downpours;18;11;WNW;12;74%;92%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;25;12;Becoming cloudy;25;13;NE;9;55%;4%;5

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;A morning shower;29;23;ESE;9;77%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. snow;0;-3;Cloudy and chilly;1;-3;N;12;60%;69%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, mild;13;4;A passing shower;9;2;SSW;14;70%;62%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sun;33;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;11;66%;15%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;36;17;Hazy sun and cooler;27;14;NNE;20;13%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;18;7;Sunshine;19;4;NNW;9;67%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mild with some sun;10;2;Clouds and sun, mild;12;3;S;15;50%;66%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;18;9;WSW;13;66%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;26;16;A passing shower;27;18;ENE;21;62%;80%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;28;23;Winds subsiding;28;24;E;27;68%;73%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;NE;11;63%;6%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;27;11;Mostly sunny;24;11;ESE;13;18%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;27;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;SW;7;29%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;22;Partly sunny;30;22;N;16;67%;56%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;20;8;Warm with some sun;24;13;ESE;13;45%;8%;5

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;12;7;Periods of rain;8;1;SW;24;85%;81%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler, p.m. rain;15;7;Decreasing clouds;12;6;SW;11;87%;25%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;20;15;Sunny and warmer;25;15;SSE;10;51%;0%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;29;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;ENE;10;71%;89%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sun;13;-1;Partly sunny;14;1;W;16;61%;31%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;28;24;A stray shower;29;24;E;23;66%;82%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;12;3;A little rain;9;5;SSW;21;72%;81%;1

Sydney, Australia;Nice with some sun;26;17;Mostly sunny;23;16;SE;16;58%;28%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;29;19;A t-storm around;29;19;E;12;70%;50%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, mild;11;5;Rather cloudy;9;4;SSW;17;65%;37%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Showers;17;11;Cloudy, p.m. showers;15;6;NW;12;83%;95%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;8;2;Partly sunny, breezy;10;1;NNW;27;50%;11%;5

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;23;9;Cooler;16;7;SSE;22;21%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Periods of sun, cool;17;10;Mostly sunny;18;10;N;13;44%;1%;8

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;19;6;Mostly sunny;19;6;ENE;9;51%;11%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;17;16;Afternoon rain;20;15;S;22;59%;96%;2

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;8;5;Periods of rain;10;0;WNW;28;76%;80%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;20;14;High clouds;22;14;SE;7;42%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing and warm;26;10;Nice with some sun;22;11;NE;8;63%;0%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow, sleet;-1;-9;Sunny;2;-10;E;12;37%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Rain tapering off;9;0;NW;16;68%;77%;1

Vienna, Austria;A stray shower;18;5;Partly sunny;14;2;WNW;12;42%;32%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;37;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;24;NNW;9;54%;67%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mild with some sun;13;2;Spotty showers;9;-1;WSW;11;69%;62%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;19;3;Cooler with some sun;9;3;SSW;18;64%;68%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;20;17;Breezy;20;17;N;32;71%;82%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;38;24;Mostly sunny and hot;39;25;W;11;43%;1%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;6;-4;Sunny and chilly;6;-3;NE;6;51%;4%;6

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-03-27 22:27 GMT+08:00

