AP Week in Pictures: Global

Tercio and Alicea Galdino, dressed in astronaut costumes, walk along Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, March 20, 2021. The Galdinos have come up with a unique way for protecting themselves and drawing awareness around COVID-19 protective measures – by dressing as astronauts. The pair first began to traverse the iconic beaches fully suited in mid 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic in Brazil, now as cases surge once again they are taking their "astronaut walks" back to the promenades. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)