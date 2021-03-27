Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/03/27 20:12
Migrant families, mostly from Central American countries, wade through shallow waters after being delivered by smugglers on small inflatable rafts on ...
COVID-19 patient Rahamim Havura casts his vote for Israel's parliamentary election inside an intensive care ward for coronavirus patients at Ichilov H...
Tercio and Alicea Galdino, dressed in astronaut costumes, walk along Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, March 20, 2021. The Galdinos h...
A woman who suffers from COVID-19 receives oxygen at a field hospital set up in the parking lot of the Poliedro de Caracas auditorium, in Venezuela, S...
Mourners hug at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a grocery store earlier in the week, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, outside the courthouse i...
A man with a head injury is carried by others Monday, March 22, 2021 in Mandalay, Myanmar. The toll of protesters confirmed killed in Myanmar since la...
Hindu devotees dance as colored powder is thrown at them at Ladali, or Radha temple, at the legendary hometown of Radha, consort of Hindu God Krishna,...
A person watches as lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The erup...
A migrant rests in a makeshift shelter in Las Raices camp in San Cristobal de la Laguna on the Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain, Wednesday, March 17, ...
People float on a raft at the U.S.-Mexico border, early Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Roma, Texas. A surge of migrants on the southwest border has the...
Plastic bottles and other garbage floats on the Tagaret River which flows into Uru Uru Lake, near Oruro, Bolivia, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/...
A boy bicycle-kicks a ball in a flooded area of the Belen community in Iquitos, Peru, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Despite a scandal that shook the gover...
Germany's Alexander Zverev kisses his trophy as confetti falls after he defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final match to win the Mexican Ope...
Smoke rises from chimneys as workers prepare jaggery on the outskirts of Bareilly, India, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Jaggery is a traditional unrefined ...
A street musician plays his accordion on a frosty spring evening in an empty Old Town in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The quarantine r...
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Pass...
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) throws during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wedne...
A daisy grows at the temple of Hera in ancient Olympia, the place that hosted the ancient Olympic Games on Monday, March 22, 2021. Greece's government...

MARCH 20 - 26, 2021

From a volcanic eruption in Iceland to migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, preparations for Passover in Jerusalem and a wounded protester in Myanmar, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma, Enric Marti and Patrick Sison.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-03-27 22:27 GMT+08:00

