Shots, and a musical serenade, at NYC vaccination center

By KATHY WILLENS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/27 19:39
Pianist and CUNY music professor Barbara Podgurski plays with a string quartet for people who had received a COVID-19 vaccination and were waiting dur...
A string quartet performs at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center vaccination site, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in New York. The music is part of a seri...
Dr. Azmatullah Hussani, center, talks with Dr. Erica Crew, left, about the benefits of the presence of musicians as they stand outside a medical tent ...
Meti Gashi wears a sticker on his arm that reads, "I got my COVID-19 vaccine at the Javits Center" as he waits during the observation period after get...
Victoria Paterson, second from right, plays with a string quartet while recently vaccinated people wait during a post-vaccination observation period i...
People waiting in a COVID-19 post-vaccination observation area applaud as they listen to a string quartet perform at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Ce...
Frederick Rivera applauds as he and his cousin Joe Rivera listen to musicians, funded by Sing For Hope, play at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center,...
Violinist Victoria Paterson, center, waves as recently vaccinated people and health care workers applaud the music of a string quartet at the Jacob K....
Violinist Katie Kresek, who is also the concertmaster and co-orchestrator for the Tony-nominated Broadway musical "Moulin Rouge," plays for people wai...
A member of the New York National Guard sprays a chair with disinfectant between arrivals of groups waiting during the post-vaccination observation pe...
A container of disinfecting wipes sits on Bach sheet music as violist Rachel Golub, left, plays in a piano quintet at the Jacob K. Javits Convention C...
Pianist and CUNY music professor Barbara Podgurski reacts to an audience of recently vaccinated members of the public, while playing with Sing for Hop...
Sing for Hope co-founder Camille Zamora, left, takes a photo with Hildegardt Gemmer, center, and violinist Victoria Paterson, back right, who started ...
Sylvia Harrison wipes away tears as she listens to live music from a string quartet after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at the Jacob K. Javits Conventi...
A woman who had just been vaccinated places money into a tip jar for musicians who were playing for health care workers, the public and members of the...
Gravity, the Queen of Love and Hope performer and music artist from Brooklyn, plays a Sing For Hope piano while waiting during the observation period ...

NEW YORK (AP) — On a recent weekday, the sounds of Vivaldi, Mozart and Bach greeted hundreds of just-inoculated New Yorkers as they entered a medical observation area at one of the city's biggest COVID-19 vaccination sites, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Hearing the music, many stopped to record videos of the five musicians in a piano and string ensemble gathered onstage, performing live.

For people on the road to immunity from the coronavirus, experiencing live music in the same space that served as a field hospital at the height of the pandemic was a fitting accompaniment on a day of hope.

For some of the musicians, it was something more.

Pianist Barbara Podgurski said her recent performances at the vaccination site were her first in public since the pandemic battered the city last spring.

“There were three months where I didn’t play the piano because I felt hopeless," she said. “The reaction … I haven’t heard in a year. You realize how much people need music in their lives, to feel beauty and magic. It gives them hope."

The music is part of a series of daily, two-hour midday concerts from a collaboration between the nonprofit group Sing for Hope and violinist Victoria Paterson, who started her own nonprofit, Music and Medicine.

Paterson said many of her fellow musicians have been out of work since the city’s music and performance scene shut down last spring.

The musicians who perform at the Javits Center are paid to play. There’s a tip jar, too, but contributions go to Sing for Hope so the music can continue.

“We can’t be buskers with family obligations at this stage in our careers,” Paterson said.

Podgurski, who is also a music professor at the City University of New York, said that with the city’s live entertainment scene still largely shut down, any paying job is extremely welcome. Some friends, she said, had to sell beloved instruments to pay bills.

Another recent performer at the Javits concerts was violinist Katie Kresek, concertmaster and co-orchestrator for the Tony-nominated Broadway musical “Moulin Rouge.”

Before the pandemic, her schedule was full, including performances in New Zealand and Australia. But after the pandemic hit, "within two weeks, all of my coming year bookings were canceled.”

Reflecting on playing at a vaccination center, Kresek said, “Emotionally, I felt I was contributing to this massive effort. It felt very gratifying to help out."

The music was appreciated, too, by people who had come to get their vaccinations.

“We’ve all experienced so much loss in the last year," said Janet Heit, who encountered the musicians after getting her shot. “It’s very emotional coming here to get vaccinated for something that wasn’t available when my father had COVID. Not only is it a great thing for the arts to have musicians, but it’s soothing and uplifting."

Dr. Azmatullah Hussaini, a medical contractor at Javits, said he thought it helped put people nervous about their shots at ease.

“This past year has been a highly stressful environment and people’s mental health has been suffering," he said. “But with people coming for the vaccine, this environment is filled with hope because this is a way to end the pandemic.”

Updated : 2021-03-27 20:55 GMT+08:00

