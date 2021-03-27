Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan welcomes appointment of Daniel Kritenbrink to State Department for Asian affairs

Currently the US ambassador in Vietnam, he speaks fluent Chinese and Japanese

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/27 17:56
Ambassador Kritenbrink (left) working on a rap video in Vietnam (Facebook, U.S. Embassy Hanoi photo)

Ambassador Kritenbrink (left) working on a rap video in Vietnam (Facebook, U.S. Embassy Hanoi photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (March 27) it welcomed the appointment of the American ambassador in Vietnam, Daniel Kritenbrink, as assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

A former deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassy in Beijing, Kritenbrink’s past interactions with Taiwan have been positive, MOFA said, adding it looked forward to strengthening the bilateral relationship based on its present strong foundation. The veteran diplomat was also an expert on the Indo-Pacific and other Asian issues, CNA reported.

Kritenbrink will succeed David Stillwell and Sung Kim, who has been acting assistant secretary of state since the swearing-in of the Biden Administration. The new official speaks fluent Chinese and Japanese, according to the State Department website.

MOFA said it would closely monitor Kritenbrink’s confirmation process by the U.S. Senate. Earlier this year, the diplomat made headlines in Vietnam by recording a rap song with a local singer for the Lunar New Year.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Department of State
Daniel Kritenbrink
Vietnam
assistant secretary of state
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Coast guard cooperation signifies strong Taiwan-U.S. relations: Foreign minister
Coast guard cooperation signifies strong Taiwan-U.S. relations: Foreign minister
2021/03/27 08:35
Taiwan-US coast guard agreement aims to halt Chinese military expansion
Taiwan-US coast guard agreement aims to halt Chinese military expansion
2021/03/26 11:08
Taiwan, US join forces to counteract China’s Coast Guard Law
Taiwan, US join forces to counteract China’s Coast Guard Law
2021/03/25 19:48
Taiwan prepares annual campaign for World Health Assembly
Taiwan prepares annual campaign for World Health Assembly
2021/03/25 16:29
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
2021/03/24 18:27

Updated : 2021-03-27 19:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan