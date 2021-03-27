Taiwan donates US$250,000 to fight Ebola virus

Taiwan's envoy to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (left, on screen) announces a donation (CNA, MOFA photo) Taiwan's envoy to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (left, on screen) announces a donation (CNA, MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At an online conference Thursday (March 26) in the presence of World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Taiwan’s envoy in the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), announced a donation of US$250,000 (NT$7.15 million) to fight the Ebola virus in Central Africa.

At the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tedros and Taiwan, which is not a member of the WHO, frequently exchanged bitter words as the organization’s chief was widely perceived as a China apologist.

In her address to the video conference, Hsiao said the pandemic had proven that viruses know no borders. This showed the need for the global community to join together and safeguard the right of each country and individual to receive adequate health care, CNA reported.

In the past, Taiwan had donated protective equipment, clothing and other goods to aid the fight against Ebola. This time the country was giving money, Hsiao told the event, which also featured U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

No matter where or when, Taiwan was always ready to make a contribution and promote global health, the island nation’s envoy said. She also referred to the slogan widely used in its campaign for WHO membership, “Taiwan Can Help.”

The country has been trying for years to gain observer status at the annual World Health Assembly (WHA), but China has succeeded in keeping it out.