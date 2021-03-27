Alexa
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases imported from Indonesia, US and Philippines

Central Epidemic Command Center adds all 7 foreign workers were asymptomatic cases

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/27 15:28
CECC official Lo Yi-chun announcing Saturday's 7 new imported COVID cases 

CECC official Lo Yi-chun announcing Saturday's 7 new imported COVID cases  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five Indonesians, one U.S. citizen and a Filipino were confirmed as the island nation’s seven new COVID-19 cases Saturday (March 27), bringing the total number of cases in Taiwan to 1,020, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported.

The five Indonesians, aged in their 20s, arrived in Taiwan on March 4 to start work in the fisheries sector and tested negative on March 17, at the end of their quarantine period. However, an additional round of testing required for work on March 24 turned out positive.

All five have been listed as asymptomatic cases. Six contacts were isolating at home and two others needed to self-monitor their health, according to the CECC.

Case No. 1,020 is an American man in his 40s who arrived in Taiwan on March 9 for work. After his quarantine ended on March 24, he was moved to another hotel, with a test taken the following day turning out positive. Three contacts were isolating at home and three were self-monitoring their health.

The final new case announced Saturday was also asymptomatic, a Filipino worker in his 30s who arrived on March 13. He did not have any contacts since his arrival in Taiwan, the CECC said.

Of Taiwan’s total tally of 1,020 coronavirus cases, 904 were imported, 77 were local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, and one case was classified as unresolved. Another, case No. 530, was later dismissed, explaining why the latest of Saturday’s seven new patients was labeled as case No. 1,021.

As of Saturday, a total of 32 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 978 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.
coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic
imported cases
asymptomatic
CECC
Indonesia
Philippines
fishery workers

Updated : 2021-03-27 16:20 GMT+08:00

