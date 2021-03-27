Stastny has goal, assist to help Jets hold off Flames, 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets held on to beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Friday night in the first of three straight games between the teams.

Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor also had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots to win in his league-leading 27th start of the season.

Milan Lucic and Matthew Tkachuk scored in a fourth straight loss for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom finished with 26 saves.

The Flames have totaled four goals in their last four games. Calgary is 4-5-0 since Darryl Sutter took over as head coach March 8.

The teams will meet again in Calgary on Saturday and Monday nights. Winnipeg leads the season series 4-1-1.

With Markstrom pulled for an extra attacker, Tkachuk tipped in a shot by Elias Lindholm to pull the Flames within a goal with 1:59 remaining in regulation.

Markstrom remained out of his net and with Statsny serving a tripping penalty on Tkachuk, the Flames couldn’t get the equalizer 6-on-4 over the final seconds.

The Jets led 2-0 after two periods before Mikael Backlund’s sharp-angled shot deflected off both Lucic and Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey for Calgary’s first goal at 6:52 of the third.

Stastny scored Winnipeg’s second power-play goal of the game from the slot on a feed from Wheeler at 14:54 to push the lead to 3-1. The Jets have scored two power-play goals in a game four times in their past eight.

While Calgary attempted to kill off a double minor to Lucic midway through the third period, Markstrom’s clearing attempt over the glass gave the Jets a two-man advantage.

Stastny’s redirect of Connor’s shot deflected off Wheeler’s skate and by Markstrom for a power-play goal at 9:13 of the first.

A streaking Connor lifted his own rebound over the right pad of Markstrom at 5:33 of the second for his team-leading 17th goal of the season and a 2-0 lead.

Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin put a shot off the crossbar with 4:51 left in the second period.