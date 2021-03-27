Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins

An employer put NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins on the table for a foreign employee (Facebook, Hsinchu Catholic Diocese Migrants and Immigrants Service Center ... An employer put NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins on the table for a foreign employee (Facebook, Hsinchu Catholic Diocese Migrants and Immigrants Service Center photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An employer in Taoyuan City paid a migrant worker NT$8,938 (US$312.43) in NT$1 coins following arbitration, reports said Saturday (March 27).

The post office helped the employee count the coins and convert them to paper money, the Taoyuan City Government Department of Labor said, accusing the employer of being a “shame” on the country.

During four years as a caregiver, the foreign employee was forced to help out with the head of the family's food truck business, causing overwork and exhaustion, CNA reported. Reports to the labor brokerage did not produce any results, while the employer threatened the worker with NT$40,000 “severance pay” if she left for another job.

Following mediation managed by the city’s Department of Labor on Friday (March 26), the employer agreed to let her change jobs and pay the remainder of her wage. However, the money came in the form of two bags full of coins he put on the table for the employee to count, CNA reported.

A labor mediator prevented the employer from leaving and crossed the street to ask an acquaintance at the post office to help out, so the counting by machine took just 30 minutes.