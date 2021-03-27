Alexa
Chargers, QB Chase Daniel agree to 1-year deal

By JOE REEDY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/27 11:27
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have found a veteran to back up quarterback Justin Herbert, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Chase Daniel on Friday.

Daniel has appeared in 69 games with five starts over 11 seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. He appeared in four games for Detroit last season.

New coach Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi are familiar with Daniel. Staley and Daniel were together in Chicago in 2018, and Lombardi was Daniel's quarterback coach in New Orleans.

Daniel entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2009, signing with Washington before being released in the last round of roster cuts. He was signed by New Orleans to their practice squad and was on the active roster from 2010-12. Daniel has also been with Kansas City and Philadelphia.

Los Angeles was in the market for a veteran quarterback after Tyrod Taylor signed with Houston early in free agency. The Chargers also have Easton Stick on the roster, but he has seen only two offensive snaps his first two seasons.

Herbert was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year last season and set a rookie record with 36 touchdowns (31 passing, five rushing).

