Belgium's strong support for Taiwan reflects friendly bilateral relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated Friday (March 26) that Belgium has shown support for Taiwan three times in eight months, which signifies the strong relations between the two countries.

MOFA issued a press release Friday evening stating the Belgian Senate passed a resolution to strengthen Taiwan’s international status with 49 votes in favor, zero against, and five abstentions earlier the same day. The resolution requires the Belgian government to bolster relations with Taiwan through the EU so it can help Taiwan participate in international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

MOFA stated the Chamber of Representatives passed a resolution last July calling on the Belgium government to support Taiwan's democratic development and international participation.

Additionally, the Flemish Parliament passed legislation requesting that the Flemish Government take action and cooperate with the EU in order to promote regional peace and stability in cross-strait relations; support Taiwan's democracy and freedom, as well as its meaningful participation in international organizations; and deepen bilateral economic, cultural, and academic exchanges between the EU, Flanders, and Taiwan.

MOFA pointed out the three government institutions have shown firm support for Taiwan three times within eight months with tangible actions, which reflects the friendly and warm bilateral relations between Taiwan and Belgium.