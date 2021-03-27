Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

California construction workers find 2 people living in cave

By Associated Press
2021/03/27 07:56
California construction workers find 2 people living in cave

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — Construction workers rebuilding a bridge in the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday unexpectedly found two people living in a cave dug into an embankment, authorities said.

Crews were excavating at the site of the old bridge in Vallejo when they heard voices and switched off their digging equipment, Tom Walker, the project manager for the city, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

They discovered a cave about 20 feet long (6 meters) and 3 feet (0.9 meters) high in the side of the embankment.

“We called in the police and fire departments to make sure we didn’t injure anyone” in relocating the occupants, Walker said. “It’s a rescue operation.”

Dozens of police, firefighters and rescue workers converged on the bridge a half-mile north of downtown Vallejo, the Chronicle said.

Vallejo resident Albert Wong said he saw sleeping bags, backpacks, clothing and other items being removed from the cave.

“It was a lot of stuff,” he said.

“It’s really common to have homeless encampments under bridges but this is the first time I’ve seen something like this,” Walker said.

Construction workers last week began rebuilding a decades-old two-lane bridge that serves Mare Island and hope to have the new span finished by year's end, Walker said.

Mare Island is about 23 miles (37 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Updated : 2021-03-27 10:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan