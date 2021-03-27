Mavs star Luka Doncic sits out because of back tightness

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles after hitting a 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Bla... Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles after hitting a 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Sunday, March 21, 2021. Doncic scored 37 points as the Mavericks won the game 132-92. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends during the second half of an NBA basket... Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DALLAS (AP) — All-Star guard Luka Doncic sat out the Dallas Mavericks’ game against Indiana on Friday night because of tightness in his lower back.

“He’s getting treatment, working on it,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “He will travel. Hope he’s available tomorrow (at New Orleans on Saturday night).”

Doncic is fifth in the NBA in scoring at 28.6 points per game, 18th in rebounding at 8.3 and fourth in assists at 9.1. He was a first-team All-NBA selection last season, one year after being named Rookie of the Year. He has started the past two All-Star Games.

Doncic has missed two previous games this season because of injury and one for rest, with Dallas going 1-2 in those games. Back tightness previously kept him out of the Mavericks’ victory over Oklahoma City on March 3, their final game before the All-Star break.

___

