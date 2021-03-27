6N: France gifts Scotland historic win and Wales the title

France's Damian Penaud scores his side's second try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland at the Stade de... France's Damian Penaud scores his side's second try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Scotland players celebrate after Duhan Van der Merwe scored the opening try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and ... Scotland players celebrate after Duhan Van der Merwe scored the opening try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

France's Romain Ntamack is tackled during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-... France's Romain Ntamack is tackled during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Scotland's Jamie Ritchie wins a lineout during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in S... Scotland's Jamie Ritchie wins a lineout during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

France's Brice Dulin scores the opening try for his team despite the tackle of Scotland's Finn Russell during the Six Nations rugby union internationa... France's Brice Dulin scores the opening try for his team despite the tackle of Scotland's Finn Russell during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Scotland's Stuart Hogg, second left, celebrates after Scotland's Duhan Van der Merwe scored the winning try during the Six Nations rugby union interna... Scotland's Stuart Hogg, second left, celebrates after Scotland's Duhan Van der Merwe scored the winning try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Scotland's Stuart Hogg, second right, celebrates after Scotland's Duhan Van der Merwe scored the winning try during the Six Nations rugby union intern... Scotland's Stuart Hogg, second right, celebrates after Scotland's Duhan Van der Merwe scored the winning try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — France gifted Scotland a last-gasp try to lose 27-23 and handed Wales the Six Nations title on Friday.

France had the match in hand at 23-20 up in the 81st minute, but fullback Brice Dulin bizarrely decided not to kick the ball into touch with victory assured if he did.

The Scots exerted huge pressure over 22 phases and nearly three minutes, and left winger Duhan van der Merwe swept into the left corner in the 85th minute for his second try of the night and secured Scotland's first Paris triumph since 1999.

Eleven years after last winning the tournament, France needed a four-try bonus point win and a 21-point margin of victory in the tournament finale in an empty Stade de France. The odds weren't good.

The French did get three tries, but an average effort never looked like overwhelming the gritty Scots, and they ended up second in the championship, just like last year.

“Even if we couldn’t get the points gap and the number of tries we needed, we had several chances to win the game,” France coach Fabien Galthie said. “We can regret this. That’s the truth.”

France stopped Wales from winning the Grand Slam last weekend with its own last-gasp winning try — ironically to Dulin — at the same stadium but Wayne Pivac's revitalized unit still ended up winning a second title in three years.

Another tense contest on Friday finished with 14 players on each side for the closing stages.

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell was red-carded, and replacement France scrumhalf Baptiste Serin was sin-binned moments later for messing up Scotland's maul. The cards came too late to make a serious difference to where the title ended up — though Scotland could finish no better than fourth.

Gregor Townsend's enterprising side, which also beat England at Twickenham, deserved the win in Paris against a French side affected by the weight of positive expectation, and which reverted back to the sloppy mistakes of recent years.

This match was postponed from Feb. 28 because of a coronavirus outbreak in the French camp and, because it dropped outside the international window, Scotland could summon only five of the eight English-based players it wanted.

It hardly showed, despite flyhalf Romain Ntamack’s penalty putting France ahead early on a rain-soaked night more like Glasgow.

The Scots, playing the conditions far better, used a couple of big pick-and-goes by George Turner to get powerhouse wing Van der Merwe squirmed over from a ruck in the 14th minute, converted by Russell.

Scottish aggression and superb line-kicking flustered France for the first 25 minutes, and Ntamack’s poor pass put scrumhalf Antoine Dupont under too much pressure in front of the posts, allowing flanker Jamie Ritchie to bully a penalty kick for Russell.

France turned the tide thanks to a scrum penalty after a Scotland put-in. Ntamack nailed a 45-meter penalty, and from a scrum Les Tricolores scored a textbook try. Dupont looped a slick pass over to the right wing, where the sturdy Damian Penaud showed soft hands to feed the ball inside to Dulin.

Ntamack converted wide right and France’s chances perked up further when Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg was sin-binned on halftime after repeated infringing by his side under pressure.

With Hogg’s sin-bin winding down, France exploited the man advantage when center Virimi Vakatawa brilliant backdoor offload released Penaud, who chipped ahead and touched down in the right corner for 18-10.

Hogg’s return calmed Scotland down, though, and they turned the pressure back on France. A Russell penalty cut the gap to five points in the 53rd.

When Galthie sent Teddy Thomas onto the left wing and Gael Fickou moved into midfield with Vakatawa for the last 20 minutes, France was supposed to be galvanized but a composed Scotland moved ahead with a converted try.

France flanker Swan Rebbadj ripped the ball from Scottish hands in a driving maul but lost control and replacement hooker David Cherry gleefully dived over. Russell converted for a 23-20 lead with a quarter to go.

Rebbadj made up for it by diving over minutes later. Ntamack missed the extras this time, and France led only 23-20 with 15 to go.

Russell was red-carded for a forearm into the neck of Dulin but France's advantage was taken away by Serin's yellow card moments later.

Dulin also featured in the last critical moments by not kicking the ball out and being too late to tackle Van der Merwe in a dramatic finish.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports