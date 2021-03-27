Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/27 04:46
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday, erasing the market’s losses from earlier in the week and avoiding a second straight weekly drop for the S&P 500.

The index rose 1.7% Friday, and some of the biggest gains came from companies whose profits are likely to jump the most if COVID-19 vaccinations and massive spending by the U.S. government juice the economy as much as economists expect. Bank stocks got a boost from some loosening of regulatory restrictions by the Federal Reserve and a continued rise in bond yields. Crude oil jumped and helped lift energy stocks.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 65.02 points, or 1.7%, to 3,974.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 453.40 points, or 1.4%, to 33,072.88.

The Nasdaq rose 161.05 points, or 1.2%, to 13,138.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 38.36 points, or 1.8% to 2,221.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 61.44 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 444.91 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 76.51 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 66.06 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 218.47 points, or 5.8%.

The Dow is up 2,466.40 points, or 8.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 250.44 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 246.63 points, or 12.5%.

Updated : 2021-03-27 07:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan