L Brands, Oxford Industries rise; MSG Networks, NIO fall

By Associated Press
2021/03/27 04:22
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

NIO, down $1.81 to $36.13.

The Chinese electric vehicle maker is temporarily suspending production because of a computer chip shortage.

Science Applications International Corp., down $15.89 to $80.

The Reston, Virginia-based technology engineering company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

L Brands Inc., up $2.17 to $61.60.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chains raised its first-quarter profit forecast.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp., up $5.60 to $26.01.

The chipmaker is being bought by Wise Road Capital for about $1.4 billion.

Oxford Industries Inc., up $5.75 to $88.39.

The owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and other clothing brands gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Progress Software Corp., up $2.47 to $44.27.

The business software maker's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

MSG Networks Inc., down $1.32 to $16.06.

The cable sports channel is being reacquired by the owner of Madison Square Garden.

Macerich Co. up 4 cents to $12.18.

The California-based mall owner reached new agreements with its lenders and sold a majority stake in Arizona's Paradise Valley Mall.

Updated : 2021-03-27 07:13 GMT+08:00

