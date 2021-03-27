Alexa
Raiders sign WR Willie Snead to 1-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/03/27 03:24
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent wide receiver Willie Snead to a one-year deal.

The team announced the deal Friday to add another veteran to a young group at receiver.

The 28-year-old Snead entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Cleveland in 2014 and has played 86 games with New Orleans and Baltimore. He has 275 catches for 3,393 yards and 16 TDs.

Snead joins a group that includes 2020 draft picks Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards, and 2019 pick Hunter Renfrow. Las Vegas also signed veteran John Brown in free agency and brought back Zay Jones.

Snead spent the past three seasons with Baltimore where he had 126 catches for 1,422 yards and nine TDs.

His two most productive seasons came with the Saints in 2015-16 when he combined for 141 catches for 1,879 yards and seven TDs.

Updated : 2021-03-27 07:11 GMT+08:00

