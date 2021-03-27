Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Joe Panik to be added to Blue Jays' big league roster

By Associated Press
2021/03/27 02:26
Joe Panik to be added to Blue Jays' big league roster

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Second baseman Joe Panik was told by the Toronto Blue Jays that he will be added to the major league roster.

Panik agreed last month to a minor league contract that required the team to notify him by Friday that he would be added to the big league roster within 48 hours or would be released. Toronto announced it decision Friday.

Panik entered Friday hitting .296 during spring training with (8 for 27) with five RBIs.

Panik batted .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 120 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his first with Toronto. He earned $1,055,056 in prorated pay from a $2.85 million salary.

The 30-year-old Panik will receive a one-year contract that pays $1.85 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors. He will have the chance to earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $100,000 each for 325, 400, 475 and 550.

Panik is a seven-year major league veteran who has a .269 average, 39 homers and 240 RBIs for San Francisco (2014-19), the New York Mets (2019) and Blue Jays.

He was an All-Star in 2015, when he hit .312 with eight homers and 37 RBIs, and he won a Gold Glove the following year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-27 05:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands