INF Andrew Romine released from minor league deal by Twins

By Associated Press
2021/03/27 02:14
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Andrew Romine has been released from his minor league contract by the Minnesota Twins.

The 35-year-old, the brother of Chicago Cubs catcher Austin Romine, hit .185 (5 for 27) with one RBI during spring training. Had he been added to the major league roster, he would have received a $750,000, one-year contract.

Romine is a 10-year major league veteran who appeared in two games with Texas last year, going 1 for 4. He has a .235 career average with 10 homers and 81 RBIs for the Los Angeles Angels (2010-13), Detroit (2014-17), Seattle (2018) and the Rangers.

Minnesota announced the decision Thursday night.

Updated : 2021-03-27 05:43 GMT+08:00

