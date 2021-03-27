Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

French army accused of killing 5 civilians in north Mali

By BABA AHMED , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/27 02:00
French army accused of killing 5 civilians in north Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The French army launched an airstrike against an extremist group in northeastern Mali, as part of its Operation Barkhane to "to neutralize an armed terrorist group,” it said in a statement.

“This strike was ordered after an intelligence and identification phase that made it possible to characterize the presence and regrouping of the terrorist armed group,” the army said in a statement late Thursday.

But a rebel coalition in Mali claims the strike killed at least five civilians, including minors. The Tuareg rebellion movement known as the Coordination of Movements of Azawad condemned the French airstrike and called for an international investigation.

The differing accounts could heighten already growing distrust of the French army as extremist attacks increase in the West African country.

This is not the first time that the French army has been accused of an attack that resulted in the deaths of civilians. A few weeks ago, a community group accused the French army of killing more than 10 civilians in a raid that mistakenly hit a marriage celebration in central Mali.

Islamic extremist rebels were forced from power in Mali’s northern cities with the help of a 2013 French-led military operation. However, the insurgents quickly regrouped in the desert and began launching frequent attacks on the Malian army and its allies fighting the insurgency.

The extremists have expanded their reach well into central Mali, where their presence has inflamed tensions between ethnic groups in the area.

Updated : 2021-03-27 04:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count