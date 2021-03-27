Alexa
Business events scheduled for the coming week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/27 01:17
Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, March 30

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for January, 9 a.m.; Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for March, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, March 31

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for February, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, April 1

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for March, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases construction spending for February, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, April 2

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment data for March, 8:30 a.m.

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Good Friday.

Updated : 2021-03-27 02:43 GMT+08:00

