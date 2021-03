Miami Open Results

Friday At Tennis Center at Crandon Park Miami Purse: $3,343,785 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI (AP) _ Results Friday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

Taylor Fritz (22), United States, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Reilly Opelka (30), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Dusan Lajovic (16), Serbia, def. Ernesto Escobedo, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

James Duckworth, Australia, def. David Goffin (8), Belgium, 6-3, 6-1.

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Garbine Muguruza (12), Spain, def. Xinyu Wang, China, 6-4, 6-1.

Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 3-6, 6-2, 10-6.