Live long in sculpture: 20-foot art planned for Spock symbol

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 23:52
BOSTON (AP) — The Museum of Science in Boston is paying tribute to city native Leonard Nimoy with a 20-foot sculpture shaped like Mr. Spock's split-fingered “live long and prosper" hand gesture, the museum and the late “Star Trek” actor's family announced Friday.

The stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be placed in front of the museum. The announcement was made on the same day former Mayor Marty Walsh proclaimed Leonard Nimoy Day in the city.

“The ‘live long and prosper’ symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in,” his daughter, Julie Nimoy, said in a statement. “My dad always loved Boston and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial. The sculpture not only depicts one of the world’s most recognized and loved gestures for peace, tolerance, and diversity, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to my dad’s life and legacy.”

Nimoy, born in the West End just blocks from the museum, had a 60-year Hollywood career as an actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist and photographer. He died in 2015 at age 83.

The idea for the half-human, half-Vulcan's hand gesture originated from Nimoy himself, who was inspired by an ancient blessing he saw in his synagogue as a youth, the museum said.

“He lifted our aspirations and hopes through his commitment to science, intellectual curiosity, generosity, and, yes, logic," museum President Tim Ritche said in a statement. “He reminded us about the best part of humanity and gave us a vision for building a society based on reason and tolerance."

Finalization of the site plan, fundraising and construction is underway.

___ This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the actor’s name in the second paragraph to Leonard, instead of Leanord.

Updated : 2021-03-27 01:09 GMT+08:00

