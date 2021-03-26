Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 23:00
Lava erupts from Mt. Etna volcano during its sixteenth eruption since the volcanic activity started on Feb. 16, 2021, as seen from the northeast side ...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in Londo...

A woman walks through the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 22, 2021. A group of activists painted the crosses to criticize the...

National Health Service staff members gather for a minute of silence and reflection at St Thomas' hospital in London, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The U.K...

Juan Jimenez, 60, sits in his car which also serves as his home in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, March 17, 2021. The 620 euros Jimenez has receiv...

Lights glow in the windows of buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, before sunrise on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael ...

A daisy grows at the temple of Hera in ancient Olympia, the place that hosted the ancient Olympic Games on Monday, March 22, 2021. Greece's government...

Migrants set up tents in the Place de la République square to draw attention to their living conditions and to demand accommodation, in Paris, Thursda...

A member of the medical staff walks under a mural advertising the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at a vaccination center that offers both AstraZeneca a...

Shepperd Celestino Martin leads his flock in Cabanillas de la Sierra, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Arma...

Scotland's Sean Maitland, left, is tackled by Italy's Marco Riccioni during the rugby union international match between Scotland and Italy at the Murr...

MARCH 20 - 26, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by the Associated Press from the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-03-27 01:08 GMT+08:00

