AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Scotland's Sean Maitland, left, is tackled by Italy's Marco Riccioni during the rugby union international match between Scotland and Italy at the Murr... Scotland's Sean Maitland, left, is tackled by Italy's Marco Riccioni during the rugby union international match between Scotland and Italy at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Shepperd Celestino Martin leads his flock in Cabanillas de la Sierra, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Arma... Shepperd Celestino Martin leads his flock in Cabanillas de la Sierra, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A member of the medical staff walks under a mural advertising the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at a vaccination center that offers both AstraZeneca a... A member of the medical staff walks under a mural advertising the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at a vaccination center that offers both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Migrants set up tents in the Place de la République square to draw attention to their living conditions and to demand accommodation, in Paris, Thursda... Migrants set up tents in the Place de la République square to draw attention to their living conditions and to demand accommodation, in Paris, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

A daisy grows at the temple of Hera in ancient Olympia, the place that hosted the ancient Olympic Games on Monday, March 22, 2021. Greece's government... A daisy grows at the temple of Hera in ancient Olympia, the place that hosted the ancient Olympic Games on Monday, March 22, 2021. Greece's government reopened the ancient sites nationwide after four months as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Lights glow in the windows of buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, before sunrise on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael ... Lights glow in the windows of buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, before sunrise on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Juan Jimenez, 60, sits in his car which also serves as his home in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, March 17, 2021. The 620 euros Jimenez has receiv... Juan Jimenez, 60, sits in his car which also serves as his home in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, March 17, 2021. The 620 euros Jimenez has received in government aid in recent months went to his seven children. "We are invisible beings," Jimenez said from his car that is cluttered with clothes, blankets, and bags stuffed with all that he owns. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

National Health Service staff members gather for a minute of silence and reflection at St Thomas' hospital in London, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The U.K... National Health Service staff members gather for a minute of silence and reflection at St Thomas' hospital in London, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The U.K. has a lot to reflect on a year after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson first announced that the country would go into lockdown to slow the fast-spreading coronavirus. A national day of reflection taking place on Tuesday will remember more than 126,000 people who died after contracting the virus. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A woman walks through the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 22, 2021. A group of activists painted the crosses to criticize the... A woman walks through the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 22, 2021. A group of activists painted the crosses to criticize the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in Londo... Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Lava erupts from Mt. Etna volcano during its sixteenth eruption since the volcanic activity started on Feb. 16, 2021, as seen from the northeast side ... Lava erupts from Mt. Etna volcano during its sixteenth eruption since the volcanic activity started on Feb. 16, 2021, as seen from the northeast side of the volcano, near Fornazzo, in province of Catania, Sicily, southern Italy, early Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

MARCH 20 - 26, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by the Associated Press from the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

