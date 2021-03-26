Alexa
Police: Woman shot, killed in road-rage incident on I-95

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 22:53
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a Pennsylvania woman has died after being shot in a road rage incident on Interstate 95 as she and her husband drove to the beach.

The Fayetteville Observer reports authorities were still searching for her killer after the Thursday shooting.

The shooter was driving a silver or gray, 2010 model Chevy Malibu or Impala with tinted windows.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the woman who died was Julie Eberly, 47 of Manheim, Pennsylvania. Her husband, Ryan Eberly, was not injured.

Authorities said the couple's vehicle unknowingly came close to the shooter’s vehicle while merging into another lane.

“The suspect rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door, one of which struck Julie Eberly,” the release said.

The car she was in was heading south, north of Lumberton. The city is south of Fayetteville and near the South Carolina state line.

Julie Eberly was taken to a hospital, where she died.

“This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered ... in such a cowardly and senseless way."

The sheriff's office said Friday morning in a Facebook post that hundreds of people have contacted the office wishing to assist the family.

Updated : 2021-03-27 01:07 GMT+08:00

