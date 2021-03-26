Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 22:00
NHL Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 34 22 8 4 48 102 76
Washington 32 21 7 4 46 110 95
Pittsburgh 34 21 11 2 44 109 90
Boston 29 16 8 5 37 80 70
N.Y. Rangers 32 15 13 4 34 102 85
Philadelphia 32 15 13 4 34 100 119
New Jersey 31 12 15 4 28 78 97
Buffalo 32 6 22 4 16 66 115
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 33 24 7 2 50 120 78
Carolina 32 22 7 3 47 108 81
Florida 33 20 9 4 44 107 94
Chicago 34 16 13 5 37 101 108
Columbus 34 13 13 8 34 89 110
Nashville 34 16 17 1 33 86 104
Dallas 30 11 11 8 30 85 80
Detroit 34 10 20 4 24 72 113
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 31 22 8 1 45 101 72
Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 111 72
Minnesota 32 21 10 1 43 94 78
St. Louis 33 16 12 5 37 97 106
Arizona 33 14 14 5 33 83 101
Los Angeles 32 13 13 6 32 91 90
San Jose 31 13 14 4 30 89 106
Anaheim 34 9 19 6 24 74 115
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 33 21 10 2 44 110 85
Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 109 92
Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97
Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Calgary 34 15 16 3 33 89 102
Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 0

Washington 4, New Jersey 3

Carolina 4, Columbus 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 8, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 3, OT

Toronto 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Chicago 3, Florida 0

Minnesota 2, St. Louis 0

Nashville 7, Detroit 1

Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Colorado 5, Vegas 1

Friday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, ppd

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, ppd

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-26 23:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan