NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
N.Y. Islanders 34 22 8 4 48 102 76 13-1-2 9-7-2 8-2-0
Washington 32 21 7 4 46 110 95 11-4-2 10-3-2 8-2-0
Pittsburgh 34 21 11 2 44 109 90 14-3-1 7-8-1 7-2-1
Boston 29 16 8 5 37 80 70 7-3-2 9-5-3 4-3-3
N.Y. Rangers 32 15 13 4 34 102 85 7-6-3 8-7-1 5-4-1
Philadelphia 32 15 13 4 34 100 119 7-7-3 8-6-1 3-6-1
New Jersey 31 12 15 4 28 78 97 4-11-2 8-4-2 4-4-2
Buffalo 32 6 22 4 16 66 115 2-11-2 4-11-2 0-9-1
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Tampa Bay 33 24 7 2 50 120 78 13-2-0 11-5-2 7-3-0
Carolina 32 22 7 3 47 108 81 10-1-3 12-6-0 7-1-2
Florida 33 20 9 4 44 107 94 10-4-3 10-5-1 5-5-0
Chicago 34 16 13 5 37 101 108 9-4-2 7-9-3 4-6-0
Columbus 34 13 13 8 34 89 110 7-6-6 6-7-2 4-3-3
Nashville 34 16 17 1 33 86 104 9-7-0 7-10-1 6-3-1
Dallas 30 11 11 8 30 85 80 7-5-6 4-6-2 4-3-3
Detroit 34 10 20 4 24 72 113 7-8-3 3-12-1 3-6-1
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Vegas 31 22 8 1 45 101 72 13-2-1 9-6-0 6-4-0
Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 111 72 13-4-1 8-4-2 8-1-1
Minnesota 32 21 10 1 43 94 78 13-3-0 8-7-1 8-2-0
St. Louis 33 16 12 5 37 97 106 4-7-3 12-5-2 3-4-3
Arizona 33 14 14 5 33 83 101 8-8-3 6-6-2 4-4-2
Los Angeles 32 13 13 6 32 91 90 6-4-4 7-9-2 4-5-1
San Jose 31 13 14 4 30 89 106 5-6-2 8-8-2 5-4-1
Anaheim 34 9 19 6 24 74 115 5-11-3 4-8-3 3-7-0
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 33 21 10 2 44 110 85 11-6-1 10-4-1 4-6-0
Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 109 92 10-5-1 10-6-1 5-4-1
Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97 12-8-0 9-5-0 7-3-0
Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87 6-5-2 8-3-7 4-2-4
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1
Calgary 34 15 16 3 33 89 102 8-5-1 7-11-2 4-5-1
Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135 8-6-4 4-14-0 4-3-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 0

Washington 4, New Jersey 3

Carolina 4, Columbus 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 8, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 3, OT

Toronto 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Chicago 3, Florida 0

Minnesota 2, St. Louis 0

Nashville 7, Detroit 1

Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Colorado 5, Vegas 1

Friday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, ppd

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, ppd

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-26 23:37 GMT+08:00

