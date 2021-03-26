SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 28 18 9 1 0 37 83 60 Macon 22 16 3 2 1 35 62 43 Pensacola 25 11 10 2 2 26 68 66 Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70 Birmingham 25 6 14 5 0 17 54 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 2

Pensacola at Huntsville, ppd

Friday's Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled