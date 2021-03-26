Alexa
Verstappen leads 1st practice for season-opening Bahrain GP

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 21:05
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands attends the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix press conference in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, March 25,2...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britains steers his car during the first free practice at the Formula One Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, B...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives to the Bahrain International Circuit, ahead of the first free practice in Sakhir, Bahrain, Friday, M...
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland attends the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix press conference in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, March 25,2021. (D...
Haas driver Mick Schumacher of Germany steers his car during the first free practice at the Formula One Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahra...
Haas driver Mick Schumacher of Germany attend the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix press conference in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, March 25,2021. (Dan Is...

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Max Verstappen got the Formula One season underway Friday with the fastest time in the first practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was .298 seconds ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and .503 clear of McLaren's Lando Norris.

World champion Lewis Hamilton led early on for Mercedes but dropped back to finish with the fourth-quickest time. The British driver was .527 seconds behind Verstappen.

There is a second practice on Friday afternoon.

Hamilton is looking to win a record eighth F1 title to move one ahead of Michael Schumacher, whose 22-year-old son Mick Schumacher is making his F1 debut with Haas.

He finished the first session in 19th place.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

