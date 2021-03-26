Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 26, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Clouds and sunshine;31;25;SW;14;78%;55%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;39;24;Sunshine, very hot;38;24;NE;9;20%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;2;Sunshine;14;1;NNW;18;36%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;More sun than clouds;20;12;Mostly sunny;18;11;E;12;70%;3%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;14;4;Cooler with a shower;8;5;SSW;32;68%;55%;4

Anchorage, United States;Sun and clouds;0;-8;Mostly cloudy;1;-9;NNW;9;61%;26%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;20;13;A shower in spots;19;8;SW;10;61%;83%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;-2;-5;A little a.m. snow;0;-4;S;24;96%;86%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;34;23;Humid with a t-storm;30;19;SW;12;77%;81%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;14;6;Mostly sunny;16;7;SSW;10;54%;2%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with a shower;22;17;Partial sunshine;23;19;NNE;20;50%;23%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;26;14;Windy and cooler;20;9;WNW;31;31%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;SSE;8;70%;65%;12

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;35;20;Mostly sunny;34;20;ESE;11;32%;2%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Very warm;36;27;Mostly sunny;34;28;S;16;61%;7%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;16;11;Mostly sunny;16;9;NW;12;73%;20%;5

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;15;9;Hazy sun and warm;20;10;N;15;57%;8%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;14;1;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;WSW;8;55%;66%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;15;7;Spotty showers;10;4;WSW;26;62%;69%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of t-storms;19;11;A thunderstorm;19;10;SE;7;72%;76%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;ESE;10;45%;2%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;17;4;Breezy in the p.m.;16;4;NW;18;54%;27%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;14;4;Cooler with a shower;10;7;SW;21;51%;61%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;12;-2;Mostly sunny;15;3;WSW;12;57%;2%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;17;0;Periods of sun;18;5;NNW;11;55%;27%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A thunderstorm;24;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;16;WNW;13;77%;58%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;19;Mostly cloudy;27;19;NNE;8;50%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy, mild;22;10;A little p.m. rain;20;14;S;13;61%;100%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Turning cloudy;18;9;Sunshine;21;12;N;16;28%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler with a shower;20;16;Turning sunny;19;14;SE;20;57%;25%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;A thunderstorm;26;19;E;7;65%;78%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;34;25;Hazy sunshine;35;25;SE;10;60%;1%;11

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;8;6;A little p.m. rain;17;5;WNW;17;67%;86%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;An afternoon shower;31;24;S;8;80%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasing clouds;11;5;Spotty showers;8;3;WSW;18;69%;75%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;24;19;Sunny and breezy;24;19;N;31;77%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Warmer with sunshine;25;14;Areas of low clouds;25;13;W;12;69%;44%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming cloudy;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;10;86%;58%;6

Delhi, India;Plenty of sun;31;18;Hazy sunshine;34;20;N;10;41%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;-1;Partly sunny;10;2;SW;11;48%;13%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;36;23;Hazy and very hot;39;22;SSW;11;24%;0%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSE;6;76%;77%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler with a shower;7;1;Spotty showers;10;8;SSW;25;70%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;19;11;Cloudy, p.m. showers;16;9;NNW;13;65%;100%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;20;14;Cloudy;20;16;E;21;68%;4%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;26;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;SE;15;82%;67%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;24;16;A thunderstorm;25;15;WNW;7;71%;55%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny;32;20;ESE;16;49%;2%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;6;0;Mostly cloudy;5;2;SSE;13;87%;70%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;36;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SE;14;55%;36%;12

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;26;20;Clouds and sun, mild;27;21;SSW;11;78%;41%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;28;22;Breezy in the p.m.;28;22;ENE;22;60%;33%;10

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;36;21;Hazy sun;35;20;ENE;7;25%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;29;15;Mainly cloudy;29;17;N;13;47%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Sunny;11;2;SSE;11;71%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;E;9;78%;83%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;31;25;Sunny and beautiful;31;24;NNW;24;45%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;23;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;SSE;12;42%;6%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;23;8;Clouds and sun, nice;20;7;W;9;36%;9%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;37;22;Hazy and hot;36;23;W;16;36%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;26;12;Hazy sunshine;29;12;SSW;10;37%;1%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and breezy;37;22;Hazy and breezy;35;21;N;31;14%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny;12;3;Clouds and sun;12;3;S;8;66%;30%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;Clouds breaking;30;24;NNE;17;58%;29%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;22;A t-storm in spots;32;23;WNW;9;70%;55%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;25;Hazy sun and warm;36;25;SSW;9;37%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;24;Cloudy;32;25;E;6;75%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;13;4;Downpours;13;4;ESE;11;74%;89%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, pleasant;33;26;Becoming cloudy;31;26;SSW;11;73%;37%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;S;9;72%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;20;11;Mostly sunny;23;12;NNE;11;45%;2%;6

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;12;3;Breezy in the a.m.;10;8;SSW;21;57%;35%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, cool;20;10;Sunny and warmer;26;15;E;9;43%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;24;High clouds;31;24;SSW;9;73%;36%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;20;7;Mostly sunny;20;7;ESE;9;44%;12%;6

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;32;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;SE;16;76%;69%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;ESE;9;80%;82%;6

Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;34;26;Sun and some clouds;35;25;E;11;57%;15%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;22;14;Showers around;21;11;WSW;15;59%;68%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;SW;9;25%;1%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;E;18;68%;26%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;11;1;Areas of low clouds;11;3;SSE;11;64%;65%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;33;26;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;E;21;59%;3%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm, warmer;24;20;A shower and t-storm;23;17;W;11;78%;89%;3

Montreal, Canada;Downpours, breezy;11;3;Rain and drizzle;8;4;ESE;4;56%;65%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;5;0;Rather cloudy;5;0;ESE;8;75%;20%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny and very warm;38;29;Hazy sun and hot;38;27;N;11;26%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;14;High clouds;29;15;N;14;37%;17%;8

New York, United States;Becoming very windy;24;9;Sunny and mild;19;11;SSE;16;40%;25%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, breezy;13;5;Abundant sunshine;15;4;WNW;12;38%;1%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-7;Becoming cloudy;1;-2;SSE;15;83%;58%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;20;6;High clouds;20;11;ESE;9;46%;12%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little rain;8;5;Variable cloudiness;8;1;W;13;75%;25%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, some heavy;9;0;Episodes of sunshine;10;2;SSE;13;58%;75%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of t-storms;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;E;15;79%;76%;9

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;32;24;A passing shower;33;24;NW;17;58%;82%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;E;13;77%;69%;9

Paris, France;Showers around;16;5;Clouds and sun;13;4;SSW;16;52%;10%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;27;15;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;S;16;55%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;35;28;Mostly sunny;36;26;SSE;10;50%;15%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;NNE;13;77%;67%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;33;21;ENE;11;47%;28%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;17;5;Cooler with a shower;11;2;WSW;22;51%;46%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and warm;19;6;A little a.m. rain;13;9;NE;12;75%;94%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;19;11;Periods of rain;19;11;S;13;74%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;Increasing clouds;24;12;S;8;63%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;22;SE;11;82%;79%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. snow;-4;-10;A little p.m. snow;1;-2;ENE;21;37%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds breaking;11;1;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;3;SSE;14;72%;63%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;23;Plenty of sun;32;23;SW;12;65%;9%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very hot;36;24;Hazy sun, very hot;37;17;N;15;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;A shower in spots;18;7;Partly sunny;18;6;NE;12;64%;16%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;5;0;Mild with some sun;9;3;SE;9;64%;19%;3

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;Sunny;20;7;WSW;11;60%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;28;18;Breezy in the a.m.;27;17;ENE;22;62%;61%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;28;23;Partly sunny, breezy;28;24;E;25;67%;58%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with sunshine;24;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;SSE;12;66%;4%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;E;11;13%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Sunny and beautiful;28;12;SSW;6;21%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;N;16;67%;30%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;22;8;NE;8;39%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;12;6;Clouds and sun;12;6;S;10;75%;33%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mainly cloudy, mild;20;8;Cloudy, p.m. rain;17;9;SSE;11;68%;95%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;22;15;Rain and drizzle;21;14;N;13;76%;66%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;WNW;9;74%;74%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and chilly;9;-5;Mostly sunny;13;0;SSW;8;54%;6%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;28;24;A shower in places;29;24;E;24;64%;70%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mild with some sun;12;3;Spotty showers;9;3;WSW;15;79%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;25;17;Mostly sunny;26;17;NW;13;57%;15%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Pleasant and warmer;21;16;Mostly sunny, humid;27;19;S;9;72%;17%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;9;2;Mainly cloudy, mild;11;4;SE;14;68%;70%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy, not as warm;20;12;Brief p.m. showers;19;12;SE;12;70%;92%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower in the p.m.;11;3;Increasingly windy;7;2;NW;26;64%;43%;1

Tehran, Iran;Nice with sunshine;23;14;Windy in the p.m.;23;8;WNW;21;18%;2%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;16;12;Clouds and sunshine;17;10;N;14;37%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;16;3;Partial sunshine;18;6;E;8;49%;29%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;16;S;15;37%;41%;5

Toronto, Canada;Rain tapering off;9;2;Increasing clouds;8;5;E;11;67%;80%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny, but cool;17;11;Sunny;20;14;SE;7;50%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Turning sunny;26;11;WSW;9;45%;3%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouding up, mild;10;-2;Snow, sleet;-1;-9;NW;36;69%;62%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of sun;10;6;Rain and drizzle;10;6;ESE;7;68%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;18;4;Showers around;15;4;WNW;18;60%;70%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;35;25;Very hot;39;25;NNW;7;43%;20%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as cool;14;3;Clouds and sun, mild;13;3;S;16;52%;62%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;13;5;A little p.m. rain;17;2;WSW;21;62%;68%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;20;15;Breezy in the a.m.;21;17;N;25;67%;26%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with some sun;38;25;Mostly sunny and hot;39;24;WSW;10;44%;3%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;10;0;Showers around;3;-4;SE;9;76%;68%;2

Updated : 2021-03-26 22:02 GMT+08:00

