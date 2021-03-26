Alexa
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day

Planes ranged from early warning aircraft to fighter jets and bombers

  315
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/26 20:48
A J-16 fighter jet (Ministry of National Defense photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During Friday (March 26), a record 20 Chinese warplanes intruded into the southwestern part of Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to a report by the Ministry of National Defense.

While incursions have occurred almost on a daily basis for several months, the number of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft involved reached an unprecedented high.

The list published by the military included 10 J-16 fighters, four H-6K bombers, two J-10 jets, two Y-8 anti-submarine planes, one Y-8 RECCE reconnaissance aircraft, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft.

As usual, Taiwan’s military said it had scrambled jets, issued radio warnings to tell the Chinese aircraft to turn back, and deployed its air defense missile system to monitor the activity.
ADIZ
Chinese warplanes
Ministry of National Defense
incursion
fighter jets
bombers

Updated : 2021-03-26 22:02 GMT+08:00

