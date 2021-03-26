Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During Friday (March 26), a record 20 Chinese warplanes intruded into the southwestern part of Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to a report by the Ministry of National Defense.

While incursions have occurred almost on a daily basis for several months, the number of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft involved reached an unprecedented high.

The list published by the military included 10 J-16 fighters, four H-6K bombers, two J-10 jets, two Y-8 anti-submarine planes, one Y-8 RECCE reconnaissance aircraft, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft.

As usual, Taiwan’s military said it had scrambled jets, issued radio warnings to tell the Chinese aircraft to turn back, and deployed its air defense missile system to monitor the activity.

