Mandarin Oriental Taipei, Valmont jointly launch suite package

Mandarin Oriental Taipei is delighted to announce an exclusive collaboration with VALMONT, a luxury skincare brand originating from Switzerland, with the launch of VALMONT MOments to take guests on a pampering staycation in their urban oasis with an exclusive room package as well as a tempting afternoon tea.

In the bustling city metropolis, Mandarin Oriental, Taipei, located on the tree-lined Dunhua North Road, offers a bold scheme of classical European architecture with open-air courtyards, garden terraces and water fountains, all of which serve to welcome guests for a luxury retreat in the heart of the city. The VALMONT MOments package offers guests an opportunity to rest, recharge and reconnect, whether with besties, family, or one’s significant other.

The immersive experience highlights a leisurely stay in the Club Lifestyle Suite, one that is opulently styled with a master bedroom, a separate living room with dining area and a large marble bathroom. The suite features a decorative floral display mimicking the refreshing garden scenery and a specially prepared travel kit with essential skincare products from VALMONT for the ultimate in pampering and relaxation. After settling into the luxury accommodation, guests may delve into the Essence of Gold Sturgeon Champagne Afternoon Tea and enjoy the free flow of selected cocktails at M.O. Bar to wrap up the night on a high note.

Available for stays from 26 March to 10 May 2021, the VALMONT MOments package is offered with limited bookings available daily. Priced from NT$38,000 per room, per night, the package is inclusive of:

Luxurious accommodation in a Club Lifestyle Suite

Appetizing breakfast at the contemporary Café Un Deux Trois

Essence of Gold Sturgeon Champagne Afternoon Tea for two

Happy Hour at the hotel’s stylish M.O. Bar with free-flowing selected cocktails, beer, red and white wine

15% off at the Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei

Apart from the room package, another extension of this collaboration with VALMONT includes a specially designed afternoon tea set. Inspired by the elements of VALMONT’s signature skincare products, our pastry team incorporates ingredients such as apple, jasmine, peach, and lavender and transforms them into enticing delicacies. The creation is set to spoil guests with a dining indulgence in addition to a skin-pampering regimen.

In addition, tea can also be enjoyed by the hotel dining guests at the hotel’s renowned afternoon tea venue, The Jade Lounge, available from 26 March to 9 May, from Wednesday to Sunday. All guests of the Essence of Golden Sturgeon Afternoon Tea will receive a complimentary gift from VALMONT.

The above room rates are subject to 15.5% service charge and government tax. For more information or reservations, please visit the hotel's website. For more information or to make a reservation for the Essence of Gold Sturgeon Afternoon Tea, please contact the hotel on +886 (2) 2715 6888.