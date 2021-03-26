China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine

Australian wines at a supermarket in China in Nov. 2020 Australian wines at a supermarket in China in Nov. 2020 (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China will target wines from Australia with tariffs of up to 218 percent for a period of five years amid worsening relations, Bloomberg News reported Friday (March 26).

Sanctions against wine and other products started last November after the Australian government called for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In a reaction against the Chinese measure, sales of “Freedom Wine” picked up elsewhere, including in Taiwan.

The Chinese commerce ministry said Friday that anti-dumping tariffs ranging from 116.2 percent to 218.4 percent would come into force on March 28. Beijing claimed that the wine is sold with subsidies and at prices below market value, but Australia denied the allegations and has reportedly been considering taking the matter to the World Trade Organization.

Before last year’s tariffs, China was the largest market for Australian wine, including for 40 percent of its shipments, according to the Bloomberg report. Strong sales in other parts of the world, including Europe, followed the exclusion from the Chinese market.

