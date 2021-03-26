Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: Shooting at Chicago gathering leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 19:20
Police: Shooting at Chicago gathering leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt

CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting at a gathering on Chicago's South Side early Friday left one person dead and seven others wounded, police said.

At least two males opened fire and a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in the Ashburn neighborhood with a gunshot wound to the head, according to preliminary information from police.

Conditions of the wounded ranged from fair to critical.

No one was immediately taken into custody, police said, but several weapons were recovered. The shooting is under investigation.

On Thursday in Chicago, a police officer was wounded during a shootout with a suspected shoplifter, according to law enforcement officials. The suspect was pronounced dead after he was taken to a hospital.

The officer’s shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood marked the fourth injury of a Chicago police officer in less than two weeks.

Updated : 2021-03-26 20:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan