Mercury to reach 30 degrees in south Taiwan during weekend

Fog likely on west coast between March 28 and March 30

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/26 19:40
South and central Taiwan expect more than 30 degrees during the weekend 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in south and central Taiwan are likely to cross the 30-degrees Celsius mark over the weekend up to April 2, forecasters said Friday (March 26).

While the change was likely to bring relief to some residents following a spate of rain, the situation did not herald a solution to the country’s drought problems, which have led to water rationing in some regions, including Taichung City, Miaoli County, and Hsinchu City and County.

Despite the sunny skies in the forecast, residents of the country’s western half should look out for fog, especially between March 28 and March 30, CNA reported. The only rain could be expected on Taiwan’s mountainous eastern side, and would fall in the shape of scattered showers, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The maximum temperature during the weekend was likely to reach 28 degrees in north Taiwan, but exceed 30 degrees in the rest of the country, leading experts to warn against too much exposure to sunlight.

While some forecasters were expecting an end to the hot weather during the latter part of the April 2-5 Tomb Sweeping Holiday, reports said it was still too early to make a precise prediction so far ahead.
Central Weather Bureau
drought
hot weather
fog
scattered showers

Updated : 2021-03-26 20:28 GMT+08:00

