Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

India, S. Korea discuss maritime cooperation, defense issues

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 18:50
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh welcomes South Korea’s Minister of National Defense Suh Wook as the latter arrives for a ceremonial reception in...
South Korea's Minister of National Defense Suh Wook inspects a joint military guard of honor upon his arrival in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 26, 2...
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh welcomes South Korea' s Minister of National Defense Suh Wook as the latter arrives for a ceremonial reception i...
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh welcomes South Korea’s Minister of National Defense Suh Wook as the latter arrives for a ceremonial reception in...

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh welcomes South Korea’s Minister of National Defense Suh Wook as the latter arrives for a ceremonial reception in...

South Korea's Minister of National Defense Suh Wook inspects a joint military guard of honor upon his arrival in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 26, 2...

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh welcomes South Korea' s Minister of National Defense Suh Wook as the latter arrives for a ceremonial reception i...

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh welcomes South Korea’s Minister of National Defense Suh Wook as the latter arrives for a ceremonial reception in...

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian and South Korean defense ministers met Friday to discuss maritime cooperation as part of the Indo-Pacific strategy and also cooperation in the defense industry and future technologies, officials said.

India's defense ministry said in a tweet visiting Defense Minister Suh Wook also inaugurated an Indo-Korean friendship park in the Indian capital commemorating the contribution of Indian peacekeepers during the Korean War in 1950s.

Details of their talks were not immediately available.

Indian media reports say both countries have been in discussions for military platforms and weapons, especially naval shipbuilding. Korean companies are keen to build minesweepers in the country and supply a self-propelled anti-aircraft defense system to the Indian military.

There was no official confirmation.

The two countries have a logistics agreement helping the Indian navy while operating in the Indo-Pacific region.

The South Korean minister ends his three-day visit on Saturday in the city of Agra to meet personnel of India’s 60 Para Field Hospital, which provided medical aid to United Nations and South Korean personnel during the Korean War.

Updated : 2021-03-26 20:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan