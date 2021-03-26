Alexa
Taiwan hosted only 'live' SDGs art show

SDGs Art 2021 featured artists from Italy and Taiwan at Breeze Center in Taipei

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/26 18:04
World's first "live" SDGs Art 2021 in Taiwan. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – SDGs Art 2021 featured installations, sculptures, and paintings from artists in Italy and Taiwan, at the Breeze Center exhibition center in Taipei.

Inspired by the United Nation's (U.N.) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), SDGs Art 2021 closed Friday (March 26) — but there are plans to resurrect it next year.

The U.N. has proposed 17 linked global goals to achieve a more sustainable future by 2030. SDGs Art 2021 in Taipei was the only "live" event, with the rest going online, according to the organizer, Gita Art Corp.

Emerson Wang (center), producer Gennie Yen (3rd from right) and exhibiting artists. (Gita Art photo)

Curated by Emerson Wang (王焜生), a Taiwanese art critic, SDGs Art 2021 showed 10 groups of artists from Taiwan and Italy for just two days. The artists included Willy Verginer, Wu Kwan-dun (吳寬墩), a doctor at National Taiwan University Hospital, Clayton An (安庾心), the founder of And Landscape Design Company, and Cnang Ling (常陵).

At the entrance, Verginer's two sets of basswood sculptures explored the idea of ocean pollution through an innocent kid and a sad-faced woman. The half-naked child is chilling in the ocean with trash floating around him.

Meanwhile, Doctor Wu's paintings reflect his worries about the lack of resources for the next generation. He conveys his pursuit of peace by portraying significant historical events, such as crusades, droughts, and wars.

The only moving artwork, presented by the Technology and Art group Yiiisu (藝數網), combined real-time data, such as temperature and humidity, an iceberg, and a polar bear. If the temperature gets too hot, the iceberg melts and the polar bear's feet are soaked in the icy water.

Lin Rick (林品玄), founder of Yiiisu Corp, stated that he wanted to highlight the severity of global warming. "The iceberg also means the 'iceberg' in our lonesome hearts and the polar bear represents humans, while creatures appearing in the work are similar to those we meet from work or on the street," said Lin.

Willy Verginer's work (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Clayton An's work (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Cnang Ling and Doctor Wu's paintings (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Lin Rick's installation (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)
SDGs
Art
Sustainable Development Goals
United Nation
Italy

