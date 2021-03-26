Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s economy flashes red light with strongest performance in 31 years

February 2021 shows first red light in 10 years, Taiwan economy overheating

  156
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/26 17:30
Taiwan's key economic indicators have reached their highest level since 1989 

Taiwan's key economic indicators have reached their highest level since 1989  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s economy flashed a red light for the first time in 10 years in February, while its score expressed in points reached its highest level in 31 years, the government’s National Development Council (NDC) announced Friday (March 26).

The island country uses five colors to denote the state of its economy, ranging from red for overheating to blue for a recession. For January, the indicator stood at yellow-red, a sign that the economy is heating up.

Among the nine elements determining the score, industrial production, imports of machinery and electronic equipment, and manufacturing sales all intensified from yellow-red to red, CNA reported. All six other sectors remained the same in February.

Expressed in points, the economic index rose from 37 to 40 points, a level not reached since April 1989, according to the NDC. The latest improvement in Taiwan’s economic indicators followed similar trends for manufacturing and overall GDP growth reported over the past few months.
economic indicators
GDP growth rate
National Development Council
NDC

RELATED ARTICLES

Projected GDP growth likely to reach 4.64% for Taiwan this year
Projected GDP growth likely to reach 4.64% for Taiwan this year
2021/03/24 20:55
Taiwan’s manufacturing gauge at highest level in 10 years
Taiwan’s manufacturing gauge at highest level in 10 years
2021/03/05 14:23
NDC projects Taiwan's economy will grow by 4 percent in 2021
NDC projects Taiwan's economy will grow by 4 percent in 2021
2021/02/18 15:06
Taiwanese chip giants agree to try and meet demand from carmakers
Taiwanese chip giants agree to try and meet demand from carmakers
2021/01/27 20:20
Taiwan sees first ever negative population growth
Taiwan sees first ever negative population growth
2021/01/08 16:48

Updated : 2021-03-26 18:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan