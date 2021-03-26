Climate Change Painting Competition invites students to promote water resource awareness through art

The students’ artwork help raise public awareness of the global climate change and encourages people to contemplate their actions. The picture h... The students’ artwork help raise public awareness of the global climate change and encourages people to contemplate their actions. The picture here is a 2020 award-winning artwork.(credit:TAISE)

This will be the 11th Climate Change Painting Competition for Primary and Secondary School Students, with the total prize pool up to NT$220,000!

Faced with an increasingly severe global climate change crisis, how will youths respond to critical climate conditions?

The Climate Change Painting Competition for National Primary and Secondary Students has been held for the past 11 years. Not only is it well received by the public, but it has also encouraged over 33,000 students to take part. Registration for this year’s event is open to the public starting today (March 22) and will end Monday (May 3).

For the first time ever, an international competition will be included. Both domestic and foreign students between Grade 1 and Grade 9 are encouraged to participate in this event, with the total prize pool up to NT$220,000 this year. In addition, award-winning artworks will get a chance to be featured in touring exhibitions held at the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology, The National Science and Technology Museum, and Taipei Zhongshan Metro Mall.

“The Wonders of Water” is the theme of this year’s event, which mirrors the United Nations SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation for all), 13 (climate action), and 14 (life below water). Our goal is to raise public awareness of climate change, the ocean, and sustainable water resources. Water is essential for our daily lives, and water scarcity in Taiwan has risen at an alarming rate in recent years. We believe that it is up to the government to address water shortage issues and we hope that in the process of creating artworks, students will gain a better understanding of climate change and other relevant topics. Furthermore, it is our wish the students’ artworks can encourage the public to take an active part in combating the climate crisis.

Ambassador Eugene Chien, chairman of the event organizer Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), said that water is at the core of sustainable development. Not only is it vital for both socio-economic development and the ecosystem, it’s also key to adapting to climate change. He hopes there will be better reuse of water resources to lay the foundation for change, and also that integration of environmental education can be achieved through holding the event. The goal is to encourage students to deepen their understanding of climate change and reflect on environmental sustainability issues through the creation of artworks.

In an effort to go global, the Climate Change Painting Competition for National Primary and Secondary Students will hold its first international competition this year. TAISE has come up with a considerable sum of prize money in order to motivate students around the world to act and combat climate change. This year’s international competition is a true testament of our dedication to environment sustainability, as we continue to highlight its importance and raise public awareness.

The 11th Climate Change Painting Competition for National Primary and Secondary Students 2021 is organized by TAISE and co-organized by Chung Tai Resource Technology Corp, Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd., Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Culture and Education Foundation, and CTCI Education Foundation. Our sponsors are as follows: Artco Kids, Taiwan Soka Association, Taiwan Environmental Information Association, DR.JOU cosmetics, SEKKISEI SAVE the BLUE, EPSON, National Museum of Marine Science and Technology, and National Science and Technology Museum.

Registration submissions start today and end May 3. The total prize pool will be NT$220,000. For further details of the event and registration methods, please visit our event website: https://painting.taise.org.tw/en/. Alternatively, you may contact the Climate Change Painting Competition Team at +886-2-2768-2655.

Award-winning artworks will get a chance to be featured in touring exhibitions all over Taiwan.(credit:TAISE)

“The 11th Climate Change Painting Competition for National Primary and Secondary Students 2021” poster, with the total prize pool of NT$220,000.(credit:TAISE)