Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lebanon receives Russian vaccines imported by private sector

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 16:20
Jacque Sarraf, head of the Lebanese Russian Business Council, and owner of a private pharmaceutical company speaks during an interview with The Associ...
Jacque Sarraf, head of the Lebanese Russian Business Council, and owner of a private pharmaceutical company speaks during an interview with The Associ...

Jacque Sarraf, head of the Lebanese Russian Business Council, and owner of a private pharmaceutical company speaks during an interview with The Associ...

Jacque Sarraf, head of the Lebanese Russian Business Council, and owner of a private pharmaceutical company speaks during an interview with The Associ...

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon on Friday received a first batch of Russian vaccines imported by the private sector to help speed up the vaccination campaign against coronavirus in the small country hit by an unprecedented economic crisis.

Some 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived at Beirut airport around midnight, making Lebanon one of few nations where the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is being boosted by private sector initiatives.

Lebanon, a tiny nation of six million people including around one million Syrian refugees, began its inoculation campaign in mid-February after finalizing a deal for some two million doses with Pfizer.

According to Lebanese Health Ministry, the country has so far received 224,640 Pfizer-BioNTech doses over the past six weeks with nearly 100,000 doses already administered. Lebanon’s government also began receiving AstraZeneca vaccines this week, with 33,600 doses that arrived on Wednesday.

The Pfizer vaccines are funded by the World Bank while AstraZeneca vaccines are provided under the U.N.-backed COVAX program.

Lebanon is currently in the grips of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, which has been exacerbated by the lockdown measures related to the pandemic. Tens of thousands have lost their jobs and the local currency has lost 90% of its value against the dollar, leading to inflation and shortages in food products and medicines.

According to the World Bank, more than half the population is now living under the poverty line.

Jacques Sarraf, a Lebanese businessman and head of the Lebanese Russian Business Council, said he hoped the import of the Russian vaccines would help safely reopen businesses around the country.

“Our first target will be private companies, factories, banks and this is important to reactivate institutions,” he told The Associated Press in an interview.

Sarraf, who played a major role in bringing the Sputnik V vaccines to Lebanon, said priority will be given for employees at companies and business institutions.

Sarraf said Lebanon will be receiving between 100,000-200,000 doses every three weeks until the 1 million is reached.

Updated : 2021-03-26 17:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan