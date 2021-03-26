Taichung MRT line resumes trial runs after four-month suspension

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taichung Mass Rapid Transit (TMRT) Green Line on Thursday (March 25) resumed trial runs, four months after they were suspended due to a major malfunction.

In November, initial test runs of the city's first MRT line were halted after an abnormality was reported on one of the trains. Upon investigation, the train's manufacturer, Kawasaki Heavy Industries of Japan, found that a Chinese-made coupling connecting the two-carriage train was broken.

After replacing the defective couplings, Kawasaki conducted a series of fatigue tests to ensure all 18 trains on the system are safe to run.

According to the Taichung City Government, the renewed trial runs will last until April 23, and passengers are encouraged to take advantage of the free rides using electronic tickets. The start of commercial services is set for April 25.

TMRT Corporation said Friday the Green Line saw 55,205 passengers on its first day of resumed operations. It expected more people to take a test ride during the upcoming Tomb Sweeping Holiday.

During interviews with CNA, many passengers expressed satisfaction with the improved Green Line. Some pointed out the trains now create less noise when going around a curve, while others noted that the doors are opening longer to allow more time for boarding.



Taichung residents enjoy free test rides on Green Line. (CNA photo)