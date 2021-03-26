Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Australia reports first locally acquired COVID-19 case in a week

By REUTERS
2021/03/26 21:00
Australia reports first locally acquired COVID-19 case in a week

(AP photo)

Australia on Friday (March 26) reported its first locally acquired coronavirus case in more than a week after a 26-year-old man tested positive, prompting authorities to place restrictions on hospitals, retirement homes, and disability centers.

The person who contracted the virus has been infectious for a week but stayed mostly isolated at home since Monday after developing symptoms, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

Visitors will be banned in hospitals and retirement homes in state capital Brisbane starting Friday as authorities urged the city’s residents to wear masks indoors and when using public transport.

“I hope we don’t need to have more restrictions, but it just depends what unfolds over the next 24, 48 hours,” state Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young told reporters.

Health alerts have been issued for shopping centers, an Italian restaurant, and supermarkets exposed to the virus as officials rushed to trace the source of the infection.

Snap lockdowns, social distancing rules, and speedy contact tracing systems have helped Australia to contain fresh clusters. It has reported just over 29,200 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began.
Australia
coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic
local transmission

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan prepares annual campaign for World Health Assembly
Taiwan prepares annual campaign for World Health Assembly
2021/03/25 16:29
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
2021/03/25 15:47
Taiwanese nurse suffers rashes, shortness of breath after AstraZeneca shot
Taiwanese nurse suffers rashes, shortness of breath after AstraZeneca shot
2021/03/25 11:44
Many lives were changed by India's lockdown a year ago
Many lives were changed by India's lockdown a year ago
2021/03/24 22:30
Hong Kong halts use of Pfizer vaccine, cites defective lids
Hong Kong halts use of Pfizer vaccine, cites defective lids
2021/03/24 19:00

Updated : 2021-03-26 22:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan