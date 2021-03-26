Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

MLB stadiums pass 1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots given

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/26 15:32
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, a National Guardsman helps people standing in line to register for an appointment for their first dose of the...
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray, second from left, oversees a COVID-19 vaccine injection site...
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, motorists queue to take a coronavirus test in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. More than 1 mil...

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, a National Guardsman helps people standing in line to register for an appointment for their first dose of the...

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray, second from left, oversees a COVID-19 vaccine injection site...

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, motorists queue to take a coronavirus test in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. More than 1 mil...

More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots have been dispensed at Major League Baseball stadiums, with the Oakland Coliseum and Marlins Park among the sites planning to continue operating after opening day.

The 11 ballparks that converted to mass vaccination centers in the offseason combined to pass a million total shots this week, MLB said Friday.

The regular season starts Thursday.

Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and PNC Park will keep providing doses after opening day, while Minute Maid Park and Petco Park are not planning that. The Colorado Rockies are still working to see if Coors Field will continue to be used.

Fenway Park and Globe Life Field also were employed to administer doses.

“Major League Baseball, our clubs and major league players have worked hand-in-hand with communities across the U.S. and Canada during the pandemic,” commissioner Rob Manfred said.

“I commend the clubs that have hosted vaccination and testing at their ballparks and all of our franchises for promoting health and safety in our communities. Most importantly, MLB is grateful to the countless heroes who are lifting up our society and helping us reach the better days ahead,” he said.

Earlier this week, MLB joined the country's other sports leagues to support a new campaign — “It’s Up To You" — that includes spots by Angels star Mike Trout and Mets slugger Pete Alonso to encourage fans to get information on coronavirus vaccinations.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-26 17:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan